Lassila & Tikanoja’s financial information and AGM in 2022

09.09.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

Lassila & Tikanoja plc
Stock exchange release
9 September 2021 2.00 pm

Lassila & Tikanoja’s financial information and AGM in 2022

In the year 2022 Lassila & Tikanoja plc will disclose financial information as follows:

Financial statements release 2021: 27 January 2022 at 8.00 am

Interim Report January – March: 27 April 2022 at 8.00 am

Half-year Report January – June: 22 July 2022 at 8.00 am

Interim Report January – September: 27 October 2022 at 8.00 am

The Annual Report that includes the report by the Board of Directors and the financial statements for the year 2021 will be published in February in week 8.

The Annual General Meeting is tentatively scheduled for Thursday 17 March 2022. The Board of Directors will decide on the summoning of the meeting at a later date.

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Eero Hautaniemi
President and CEO

Additional information:
Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 636 2810
Valtteri Palin, CFO, tel. +358 40 734 7749

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that makes circular economy a reality. Together with our customers, we keep materials, properties and factories in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. We help our customers maintain the value of their properties and materials while protecting the environment. We achieve this by delivering responsible and sustainable service solutions that make the daily lives of our customers easier. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs 8,100 people. Net sales in 2020 amounted to EUR 751.9 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.lt.fi/en





