Gravity pre-concentration results in 52% grade increase for TLC Claystone retaining 88% Li in 60% mass

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Lithium Corp. (“American Lithium” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:LI | OTCQB:LIACF | Frankfurt:5LA1) is pleased to announce positive pre-concentration upgrading results from Tonopah Lithium Claims (“TLC”) claystone mineralization using Falcon continuous gravity concentrators with 88% of Lithium concentrated in 60% of the original mass – an upgrading factor of approximately 1.5.

Upgrading Highlights:

  • Gravity concentration test work by TECMMINE, in consultation with Sepro Mineral Systems of Lima Peru, yielded excellent results using continuous gravity Falcon (”Falcon C”) concentrators.
  • Test work rapidly upgraded samples of TLC mineralization from 1,098 ppm Li to 1,671 ppm Li by retaining 88% of the lithium in 60% of the mass.
  • On-going test work to further optimize the upgrading process including utilizing higher grade feed from planned drilling and bulk sampling at TLC.
  • Processing material with significantly higher lithium concentrations should reduce costs through lower reagent consumption and reduced throughput, including the potential to reduce back-end processing plant requirements.

Dr. Laurence Stefan, COO of American Lithium, stated “The positive implications of upgrading cannot be overstated. We are extremely encouraged with the pre-concentration results achieved using commercially available gravity concentrators. By processing higher-grade lithium mineralization, a smaller plant footprint is possible, and processing becomes more efficient with the ability to minimize reagents and improve recoveries. We look forward to on-going test work using higher grade samples followed by metallurgical processing work on the higher grade concentrates produced.”

TLC Upgrading Results

TECMMINE in Peru, in consultation with Sepro Mineral Systems Lima-based personnel have completed the first round of pre-concentration testing on TLC mineralization using Falcon “C” gravity concentrators.

Previous test work has demonstrated that gravity/physical concentration techniques are capable of upgrading TLC mineralization with the lithium preferentially reporting to the fine fraction in centrifuge tests (see Company news release dated March 23, 2021). The important fraction at TLC is not the “concentrate”, but what is often considered “tails” in other commodities.

The latest and best results have concentrated 88% of lithium in 60% of the original mass through a simple process of crushing to 100% passing 500 μm (-0.5 mm) followed by a series of concentrator passes, re-pulping and scavenging.

