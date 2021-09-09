Sio Gene Therapies Announces Dosing of First GM1 Gangliosidosis Early Infantile (Type I) Patient in Ongoing Phase 1/2 Study of AXO-AAV-GM1 Gene Therapy

NEW YORK, and DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX), a clinical-stage company focused on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases, today announced dosing of the first Type I, or early infantile, patient in the low-dose cohort of its ongoing Phase 1/2 study of AXO-AAV-GM1, its adeno-associated viral vector (AAV)9-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis. No serious adverse events considered by the investigators to be related to AXO-AAV-GM1 have been observed following the administration of GM1 gene therapy, and additional screening and enrollment of Type I patients is ongoing.

- Study has now enrolled a total of nine patients across low-dose and high-dose cohorts - On track to report 12-month topline safety, biomarker, and efficacy data from Type II low-dose AXO-AAV-GM1 cohort in October 2021

“Dosing the first Type I patient represents a major milestone for the AXO-AAV-GM1 program and for the GM1 gangliosidosis community. The efforts by both Sio and our trial partners at the NIH are the culmination of our dedication to patients,” said Gavin Corcoran, M.D., Chief R&D Officer of Sio Gene Therapies. “We are excited to expand the age range of patients that have been dosed to address this more severe form of GM1 gangliosidosis, and we expect to report 12-month topline safety, biomarker, and clinical outcomes data from the Type II low-dose cohort of AXO-AAV-GM1 in October 2021.”

Dr. Cynthia Tifft, Deputy Clinical Director of the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) and study Principal Investigator added, “GM1 gangliosidosis patients and their families are faced with the diagnosis of a terminal illness with no available treatments. This milestone brings patients, now including those suffering from Type I early infantile disease, one step closer to the first approved gene therapy for this devastating pediatric lysosomal storage disorder.”

The clinical study ( NCT03952637 ) is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and potential efficacy of AXO-AAV-GM1 delivered intravenously in children with early infantile, or Type I, and late infantile and juvenile, or Type II, GM1 gangliosidosis. Stage 1 is a dose-escalation study in which the low-dose cohort is evaluating 1.5x1013 vg/kg and the high-dose cohort is evaluating a dose of 4.5x1013 vg/kg in both disease sub-types. Target enrollment of eight late infantile and juvenile-onset (Type II) patients across the low- and high-dose cohorts was recently completed and up to three Type I patients each in the low-dose and high dose cohorts are expected to be enrolled.