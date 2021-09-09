BeyondSpring Announces Three Poster Presentations About its Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia Prevention Program at the European Society for Medical Oncology 2021 Congress

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring (the “Company” or “BeyondSpring”) (NASDAQ: BYSI), a global pharmaceutical company focused on the development of cancer therapeutics, today announced three poster presentations of new data supporting the combination of plinabulin and G-CSF for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN) at the European Society for Medical Oncology 2021 Congress taking place virtually September 16-21, 2021. Plinabulin in combination with G-CSF is currently under U.S. and China regulatory review with an FDA PDUFA date of November 30, 2021. The posters will become available on September 16, 2021 at 8:30 AM CEST and will remain available throughout the entire duration of the Congress.

Title: Severe Neutropenia (Grade 4, Gr4N) as a Population-Based Predictor for Adverse Clinical Outcome of Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia (CIN)

Presentation Number: 1708P

Speaker: Ramon Mohanlal, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president, research and development, chief medical officer, BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals

Title: Prediction of Febrile Neutropenia (FN), Hospitalization (Hosp) Rates, and Infection (Inf) Rates in Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia (CIN) Patients (pts) Treated with the Plinabulin and Pegfilgrastim Combination (Plin+Peg) using a Meta-Analysis (MA)-based Tool

Presentation Number: 1709P

Speaker: Stephan Ogenstad, Ph.D., founder and president of Statogen Consulting LLC, North Carolina

Title: Impact of Adding Plinabulin to Pegfilgrastim for the Prevention of Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia (CIN), on Patient Quality of Life (QoL)

Presentation Number: 1710P

Speaker: Douglas W. Blayney, M.D., professor of medicine (oncology), Stanford Medicine

“We’re pleased to have three poster presentations supporting our CIN program included at this year’s ESMO Congress, highlighting the clinically meaningful benefit of the plinabulin and G-CSF combination in preventing CIN,” said Dr. Ramon Mohanlal, executive vice president, R&D, and chief medical officer, BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals. “It’s critical that we continue to raise awareness about the unmet need in CIN since it can be a life-threatening side effect of chemotherapy, and preventing it can make a significant impact on the lives of patients. Plinabulin has received Breakthrough Designation, and in combination with G-CSF, is currently undergoing the U.S. and China’s regulatory review for CIN prevention. We look forward to bringing this new treatment option to patients in need.”