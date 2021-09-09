Nabriva and Vizient Enter into Agreement to Make XENLETA (lefamulin) Available to Vizient’s Pharmacy Network Program

- Expands access to XENLETA for hospitalized patients with Community Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP)

DUBLIN, Ireland and FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV), a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections, announced that it has entered into an agreement with Vizient to offer XENLETA, which treats community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), as a contracted product to Vizient’s Pharmacy Network Program. Vizient provides expertise, analytics and advisory services, as well as a contract portfolio that represents more than $110 billion in annual purchasing volume, to improve patient outcomes and lower costs.



Nabriva CEO Ted Schroeder commented, “We are excited by Vizient’s decision to enter into an agreement to make XENLETA available to their Hospital Pharmacy Network, enabling access across Vizient member hospitals, which make up more than half of U.S. hospitals. Based on data from the Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project, it is estimated approximately 3 million adults are diagnosed with CABP in the hospital setting annually. Importantly, many of these patients may be at increased risk for adverse effects associated with respiratory fluoroquinolone or reside in areas with a high (>25%) prevalence of macrolide resistance. We are enthusiastic about the opportunity to provide clinicians a short-course, IV and oral monotherapy treatment option that addresses these unmet medical needs for their CABP patients.”

Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Nabriva Therapeutics received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for XENLETA (lefamulin injection, lefamulin tablets), the first systemic pleuromutilin antibiotic for community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). Nabriva Therapeutics is also developing CONTEPO (fosfomycin) for injection, a potential first-in-class epoxide antibiotic for complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including acute pyelonephritis. Nabriva entered into an exclusive agreement with subsidiaries of Merck & Co. Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA to market, sell and distribute SIVEXTRO (tedizolid phosphate) in the United States and certain of its territories.