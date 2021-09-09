checkAd

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to Present at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

MENLO PARK, Calif. and SINGAPORE, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:ASLN), a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced Dr Carl Firth, CEO, is scheduled to give a company presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference on 13 September, 2021. The conference will be held from September 13 to September 15, 2021.

An on demand recording of the presentation will be made available on 13 September at 7:00am ET in the Investor Relations section of ASLAN’s website at www.ir.aslanpharma.com and at the following link: https://journey.ct.events/view/1b10cdbc-a1e0-4f84-b475-753e1832a13a

Media and IR contacts

Emma Thompson
Spurwing Communications
Tel: +65 6206 7350
Email: ASLAN@spurwingcomms.com
 Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Tel: +1 (617) 430-7577
Email: arr@lifesciadvisors.com

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:ASLN) is a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients. ASLAN is currently evaluating ASLAN004, a potential first-in-class antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor, in atopic dermatitis, and ASLAN003, a potent oral inhibitor of DHODH, which is being developed for autoimmune disease. ASLAN has a team in Menlo Park, California, and in Singapore. For additional information please visit www.aslanpharma.com or follow ASLAN on LinkedIn.





