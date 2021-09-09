checkAd

XP Inc. Partners With Virgo in Order to Enhance Small and Medium Companies’ Access to Capital Markets

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP), a leading, technology-driven platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, announced today the acquisition of a minority stake in Virgo, a financial solutions and capital markets services company. The transaction will allow Virgo to accelerate its plan to build the largest capital markets access marketplace for small and medium size companies and projects in Brazil. Virgo also intends to use the proceeds for team hiring, technology investments and the development of new products and solutions.

For Pedro Mesquita, Head of Investment Banking at XP, the investment will enhance small and medium companies’ access to the capital markets. “There is a strong movement – with a significant contribution from XP Inc. – of mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity issuance from companies of different sizes all over Brazil. With this deal, we expect to accelerate this movement,” he commented.

The Virgo Financial Solutions marketplace should also benefit from the development of new products. The platform, which connects borrowers to investors in order to reduce costs and simplify the fundraising process, is expected to have operating capabilities across different debt and equity instruments, in addition to a proprietary monitoring system and access to real time information, allowing for greater transparency.

According to Virgo’s CEO and Head of Digital Transformation, Daniel Magalhães, the main goal is to consolidate Virgo Financial Solutions into the largest hub for the allocation of high yield and alternative products for institutional investors. “We want to offer multiple products, maintaining our purpose of no spreads. With regards to the monitoring and access to real time information system, we aim to provide greater transparency to capital markets, allowing forecasting of appreciation or deterioration of credit and projects, and a more liquid secondary market for all products offered by Virgo. XP Inc.’s investment shows us we are on the right path and that we have the right strategy and team to continue on our journey independently, but with additional resources to help us accelerate our expansion plans,” he commented.

