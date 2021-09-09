checkAd

Applied Therapeutics Reports Initial Pediatric Biomarker Data from ACTION-Galactosemia Kids

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.09.2021, 13:00  |  19   |   |   

Substantial and statistically significant reduction in plasma galactitol

Baseline analysis demonstrates clear relationship between plasma galactitol level and severity of disease in pediatric Galactosemia patients

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need, today reported initial biomarker data from the pediatric ACTION-Galactosemia Kids study, as well as baseline analysis of the 47 children enrolled in the study.

The results demonstrate a substantial reduction in plasma galactitol of approximately 35% after 30 days of treatment, which was statistically significant (p<0.001) vs. placebo.  AT-007 was safe and well tolerated in children of all ages (2-17).  A pharmacokinetic analysis of AT-007 plasma drug levels at day 30 revealed that dosing could be further optimized by adjusting dose based on weight rather than age.  As such, weight-based dosing brackets have been implemented for the remainder of the study, and a subset of patients have been dose-adjusted. The Company expects to present additional biomarker data at the optimized drug levels pending analysis at day 30.  Due to the time required for these study changes, the Company now plans to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Q4 of this year, and has adjusted projected timelines accordingly.

Additionally, analysis of the 47 children in the ACTION-Galactosemia Kids study demonstrated a clear correlation between baseline galactitol level and baseline clinical functional outcomes. Children with higher plasma galactitol levels displayed greater disease severity vs. children with lower plasma galactitol levels at baseline. This data is the first demonstration of correlation of a biochemical biomarker with severity of disease in Galactosemia patients. Full data will be presented at a future medical conference.

“Reduction in toxic galactitol is critically important to patients with Galactosemia,” said Shoshana Shendelman, PhD, CEO, Founder and Chair of the Board of Applied Therapeutics. “AT-007 has previously demonstrated significant reduction in galactitol in adults with Galactosemia. Now, we have demonstrated a significant reduction in children with this devastating rare disease. As the first interventional clinical study in pediatric Galactosemia patients, ACTION-Galactosemia Kids has already provided important insight into disease severity and progression. This new data demonstrating correlation of galactitol level with severity of disease underscores the importance of reducing this toxic metabolite in patients with Galactosemia.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Applied Therapeutics Reports Initial Pediatric Biomarker Data from ACTION-Galactosemia Kids Substantial and statistically significant reduction in plasma galactitol Baseline analysis demonstrates clear relationship between plasma galactitol level and severity of disease in pediatric Galactosemia patients NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Small Pharma to Headline the 2021 DMT Conference: A Molecular Masterclass
AzurRx BioPharma Submits an Investigational New Drug Application for Niclosamide as Treatment for ...
Selecta Biosciences and Cyrus Biotechnology Enter Collaboration to Create Novel Engineered ...
Brickell Biotech to Participate at Upcoming September Conferences
Two New Uses for Research Frontiers’ SPD-SmartGlass Technology Produced by Gauzy Ltd. Unveiled at ...
Nightfood Announces Successful Hotel Test, Engages iDEAL Hospitality to Scale High-Margin Hotel ...
Microchip Unveils Industry’s Most Compact 1.6T Ethernet PHY with Up to 800 GbE Connectivity for ...
Sunrun and GRID Alternatives Celebrate Ten Years of Partnership Expanding Solar Access
Osisko Green Acquisition Limited Announces Completion of $250,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Freddie Mac Announces Tender Offer for up to $650 Million Aggregate Original Principal Amount of ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...