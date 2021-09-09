checkAd

DSS Invests $40 Million into American Pacific Bancorp

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Document Security Systems, Inc. (“DSS” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: DSS), a multinational company operating business segments in blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, consumer packaging, real estate, renewable energy, and securitized digital assets, today announced it signed a subscription agreement for a $40 million investment in American Pacific Bancorp (“APB”). Pursuant to the subscription agreement, APB will issue 6,666,700 shares of its common stock to DSS at $6.00 per share.

“APB has assembled a strong pipeline of diversified loans from home mortgages, licensed medical real estate financing, district bonds, SME loans, convertible loans and profit participation loans,” stated Frank D. Heuszel, CEO of DSS. “This investment represents a strong validation of APB’s business model, and this fresh injection of funds should significantly improve APB’s ability to execute its plans on an expedited basis.”

As a result of this investment, DSS has acquired over 50% of APB’s outstanding shares of common stock, making DSS the majority-owner of APB. As APB acquires equity positions of commercial banks in the US, it targets to inject digital banking capabilities into the banks to provide global banking services to global clients and increase efficiency.

“As majority owner of APB, we plan to quickly deploy this capital to build a high-quality portfolio of B2B loans and expect to have the entire $40 million generating interest for us before the end of 2021,” added Jason Grady, COO of DSS.

About Document Security Systems, Inc.

DSS is a multinational company operating business segments in blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, consumer packaging, real estate, renewable energy, and securitized digital assets. Its business model is based on a distribution sharing system in which shareholders will receive shares in its subsidiaries as DSS strategically spins them out into IPOs. Its historic business revolves around counterfeit deterrent and authentication technologies, smart packaging, and consumer product engagement. DSS is led by its Chairman, Mr. Fai Chan, a highly successful global business veteran of more than 40 years specializing in corporate transformation while managing risk. He has successfully restructured more than 35 corporations with a combined value of $25 billion.

