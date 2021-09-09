Builders FirstSource Acquires Apollo Software Assets

DALLAS, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) (“Builders FirstSource” or the “Company”), today announced it acquired Apollo software assets from construction technology startup Katerra in an approximately $4.5 million transaction. The Apollo platform provides design collaboration and workflow, construction budgeting and scheduling, and field task assignment with mobile functionality. The acquisition aligns with Builders FirstSource’s digital strategy to address inefficiencies in the home building process and complements the Company’s recent acquisition of WTS Paradigm, LLC (“Paradigm”).



“We are well-positioned to lead the digital transformation in home construction, which significantly lags behind other industries in the application of technology to drive efficiency,” said Dave Flitman, President and CEO of Builders FirstSource. “Our digital strategy focuses on how we can make our customers’ businesses better by shortening project timelines and reducing waste. The Paradigm acquisition provided the Company with a critical entry point and the ability to be a leader in whole-house design. The Apollo software builds upon that foundation, providing features and functionality that will help us streamline the construction process. We look forward to leading the construction industry into a new age of technological innovation and efficiency.”