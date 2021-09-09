checkAd

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to Present at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers, today announced that six abstracts have been accepted for poster presentation at the upcoming European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, being held virtually September 16-21, 2021.

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Pharmacodynamic evidence for WEE1 target engagement in surrogate and tumor tissues from a Phase 1 study of the WEE1 inhibitor ZN-c3
Abstract ID: 3874

Title: A Phase 1b dose-escalation study of ZN-c3, a WEE1 inhibitor, in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum-resistant or -refractory ovarian, peritoneal, or fallopian tube cancer
Abstract ID: 3912

Title: A Phase 1/2 dose-escalation and expansion study of ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD), as monotherapy and in combination with palbociclib in patients with advanced estrogen receptor (ER)+/HER2- breast cancer
Abstract ID: 3825

Title: A Phase 1b dose-escalation study of ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD), in combination with abemaciclib in patients with advanced estrogen receptor (ER)+/HER2- breast cancer
Abstract ID: 3711

Title: A Phase 1 dose-escalation study of ZN-d5, an BCL-2 inhibitor with improved selectivity, in subjects with advanced non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) or acute myeloid leukemia (AML)
Abstract ID: 4102

Title: Discovery of ZN-d5, a potent BCL-2 inhibitor with improved selectivity for BCL-2
Abstract ID: 3916

All posters will be available on the Congress platform beginning September 16, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. CEST. The presentation materials will also be available in the “Supporting Publications” section of Zentalis Pharmaceutical’s website at www.zentalis.com.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers. The Company is developing a broad pipeline of potentially best-in-class oncology candidates, all internally discovered, which include ZN-c3, a WEE1 inhibitor for advanced solid tumors, ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for ER+/HER2- breast cancer, ZN-d5, a BCL-2 inhibitor for hematologic malignancies, and ZN-e4, an EGFR inhibitor for non-small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC). Zentalis has licensed ZN-c3, ZN-c5 and ZN-d5 to its majority-owned joint venture, Zentera Therapeutics, to develop and commercialize these candidates in China. Zentalis has operations in both New York and San Diego.

For more information, please visit www.zentalis.com. Follow Zentalis on Twitter at @ZentalisP and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zentalis-pharmaceuticals.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our expectations surrounding the development, potential, safety, efficacy, and regulatory and clinical progress of our product candidates in the Unites States and globally, and upcoming events and presentations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and our other filings with the SEC. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

Investor Contact:
Gitanjali Jain Ogawa
Solebury Trout
gogawa@soleburytrout.com 

Media Contact:
Julia Deutsch
Solebury Trout
jdeutsch@soleburytrout.com





