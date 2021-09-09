checkAd

Goodfood Appoints Bipasha Chiu to its Management Team as Chief Technology Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.09.2021   

MONTREAL and TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or “the Company”) (TSX: FOOD), a leading online grocery company in Canada, announced today that Bipasha Chiu will be joining its management team as Chief Technology Officer, effective September 27, 2021. Bipasha Chiu is an experienced technology transformation and delivery executive focused in retail and digital commerce that will help continue building Goodfood’s technology platform.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bipasha Chiu as Goodfood’s Chief Technology Officer. She brings with her great experience in building and delivering ambitious technology roadmaps through her roles at the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO), Apotex, Canadian Tire and Capgemini,” said Jonathan Ferrari, Chief Executive Officer of Goodfood. “Bipasha’s achievements and experience in digitizing platforms are an ideal fit with our growth strategy and the competitive advantage we are building in our tech infrastructure. Her addition to the management team will be key to achieving Goodfood’s vision of being in every Canadian kitchen every day through a seamless online shopping experience,” concluded Mr. Ferrari.

Most recently, Bipasha was the Vice President of Business Technology Solutions at the LCBO where she partnered with business leaders to develop the IT roadmap and deliver the tech-enabled solutions that aligned to the LCBO strategy. Bipasha led her team to successfully implement significant technology changes in the supply chain and retail stores as well as being involved in expanding the LCBO’s e-commerce solutions, Grocery and LCBO convenience Outlets, including SameDay Pickup. Previously, Bipasha was a Global Director at Apotex where she successfully led a global team to deliver several transformation initiatives including the implementation of Salesforce, SuccessFactors and SAP as well as numerous research and development initiatives. Prior to that, as a Vice President at Canadian Tire, Bipasha was responsible for Merchandising, Supply Chain and Finance transformation initiatives and developing their Digital Strategy. Bipasha also spent thirteen years at Capgemini and predecessor Ernst & Young Consulting. She is a graduate of the University of Waterloo where she received with Honors a degree in Mathematics, Operations Research and Computer Science.

