Company announcement – No. 59/ 2021

Zealand Pharma Presents Data at 2021 ESPEN Virtual Congress Demonstrating Dose-dependent Effects of Glepaglutide in Both Small and Large Intestines of Animal Models – in Contrast to Short-acting GLP-2

Presentations at the 2021 European Society for Clinical Nutrition and Metabolism (ESPEN) Virtual Congress include a Poster of Distinction comparing glepaglutide to short-acting GLP-2

Two additional glepaglutide posters detail PK and PD profiles following once weekly dosing in healthy subjects and subjects with varying degrees of renal function

Copenhagen, DK and Boston, MA, U.S. September 9, 2021 – Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078,) a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announced it will present four posters at the 2021 European Society for Clinical Nutrition and Metabolism (ESPEN) Virtual Congress, which is being held September 9-14, 2021. The Company’s research presented at ESPEN 2021 will feature multiple posters, including one Poster of Distinction, related to glepaglutide for the treatment of short bowel syndrome (SBS).

“We are excited about the clinical progress of glepaglutide, currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of SBS, and we are proud to present new research on the program at ESPEN 2021,” said Adam Steensberg, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Zealand Pharma. “SBS is a debilitating condition where parenteral support is often needed for patient survival. The data presented at ESPEN demonstrate the attractive profile of glepaglutide following once-weekly dosing in humans and the dose-dependent effects on both small and large intestines in animals, underscoring its differentiation as a potential treatment option for SBS.”

Poster Title: Acute intestinotrophic effects of short and long-acting GLP-2 analogues in rat Author: J. Skarbaliene and M. Berner-Hansen Poster Viewing Reception Date and Time: September 9-14, 2021 Abstract Number: PD-26





Poster Title: Pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of long-acting GLP-2 analogue glepaglutide after once-weekly dosing in adult healthy subjects Author: K. Sonne, K. Mark Knudsen, J. Mosolff Mathiesen, M. Berner-Hansen, G. Koefoed Rasmussen Poster Viewing Reception Date and Time: September 9-14, 2021 Abstract Number: P239