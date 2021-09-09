checkAd

BioXcel Therapeutics to Host Virtual R&D Day on September 23, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.09.2021, 13:00  |  25   |   |   

Live webcast, Revolutionizing Drug Discovery and Development Through AI, to be held from 12:00 PM ET – 2:00 PM ET

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTAI) (“BioXcel” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology, today announced that the Company will host a virtual R&D Day on Thursday, September 23, 2021, from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM ET.

The event, Revolutionizing Drug Discovery and Development Through AI, will showcase the Company’s proprietary AI platform, emerging neuroscience pipeline candidates, and provide an update on expansion opportunities for the Company’s lead program, BXCL501.

Vimal Mehta, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, and Frank Yocca, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, will be joined by members of BioXcel’s R&D leadership team, as well as Dr. Maurizio Fava, Psychiatrist-in-Chief at Massachusetts General Hospital.

A live webcast and accompanying presentation will be accessible through the Investors section of the Company’s website or by clicking here. A webcast replay will be archived on BioXcel’s website for at least 30 days.

About BXCL501

BXCL501 is an investigational, proprietary, orally dissolving thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine, a selective alpha-2a receptor agonist for the treatment of agitation associated with psychiatric and neurological disorders. BioXcel believes that BXCL501 potentially targets a causal agitation mechanism, and the Company has observed anti-agitation results in multiple clinical studies across several neuropsychiatric disorders, including schizophrenia related agitation (SERENITY I), bipolar disorder related agitation (SERENITY II) and dementia related agitation (TRANQUILITY). BXCL501 has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for the acute treatment of agitation associated with dementia and Fast Track designation for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia, bipolar disorders and dementia. The Company recently received acceptance of its New Drug Application for BXCL501 for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia and bipolar disorders. The safety and efficacy of BXCL501 has not been established.

About BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. BioXcel’s drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices. BioXcel’s two most advanced clinical development programs are BXCL501, an investigational, proprietary, orally dissolving thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation associated with psychiatric and neurological disorders, and BXCL701, an investigational, orally administered, systemic innate immunity activator in development for the treatment of aggressive forms of prostate cancer and advanced solid tumors that are refractory or treatment naïve to checkpoint inhibitors. For more information, please visit www.bioxceltherapeutics.com.

Contact Information

Media

Helen O’Gorman
FTI Consulting
helen.ogorman@fticonsulting.com
1.718.408.0800

Investor Relations

Matt Ventimiglia
FTI Consulting
matthew.ventimiglia@fticonsulting.com
1.212.850.5624

Source: BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BioXcel Therapeutics to Host Virtual R&D Day on September 23, 2021 Live webcast, Revolutionizing Drug Discovery and Development Through AI, to be held from 12:00 PM ET – 2:00 PM ET NEW HAVEN, Conn., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTAI) (“BioXcel” or the “Company”), a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Small Pharma to Headline the 2021 DMT Conference: A Molecular Masterclass
AzurRx BioPharma Submits an Investigational New Drug Application for Niclosamide as Treatment for ...
Selecta Biosciences and Cyrus Biotechnology Enter Collaboration to Create Novel Engineered ...
Brickell Biotech to Participate at Upcoming September Conferences
Two New Uses for Research Frontiers’ SPD-SmartGlass Technology Produced by Gauzy Ltd. Unveiled at ...
Nightfood Announces Successful Hotel Test, Engages iDEAL Hospitality to Scale High-Margin Hotel ...
Microchip Unveils Industry’s Most Compact 1.6T Ethernet PHY with Up to 800 GbE Connectivity for ...
Sunrun and GRID Alternatives Celebrate Ten Years of Partnership Expanding Solar Access
Osisko Green Acquisition Limited Announces Completion of $250,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Freddie Mac Announces Tender Offer for up to $650 Million Aggregate Original Principal Amount of ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...