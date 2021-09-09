Novan Announces Strategic Priorities and Outlines Key Milestones

– Company planning for three potential New Drug Application (NDA) filings in three years with the first submission expected in Q3 2022 for lead program SB206 in molluscum contagiosum –

– SB019 SARS-CoV-2 development program advancing toward Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers, targeted for 1H 2022 –

– Company to host conference call and webcast today at 8:30 AM ET –

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novan, Inc. (the “Company” or “Novan”) (Nasdaq: NOVN), today announced its key strategic priorities including its decision to advance late-stage asset, SB204, for the treatment of acne vulgaris as its second lead program. The Company provided a general update and outlined key milestones for its priority pipeline programs in development for the treatment of dermatology and infectious diseases. Novan management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the updates today, September 9, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET (details below).

“This year has been transformational for Novan. Our proprietary and innovative platform, NITRICIL, has continued to demonstrate robust clinical data and support our confidence in our ability to deliver therapeutic amounts of topical nitric oxide with an attractive safety profile across a number of dermatology and infectious disease indications, in addition to potential applications in animal health. Our recently completed B-SIMPLE4 study of SB206 for the treatment of molluscum has provided validation of our platform technology, demonstrated our ability to execute our clinical development programs effectively and has helped to guide prioritization of our pipeline programs,” stated Paula Brown Stafford, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“We are confident and excited to be advancing SB204 for the treatment of acne vulgaris. As our second lead program, we believe that SB204 has the potential to address an unmet medical need and address a significant market opportunity. We believe Novan is well-positioned to be the world leader in nitric oxide-based science, technology, and clinical development in support of delivering safe and efficacious therapies to patients. We remain committed to leveraging our core synergies of science, human and capital resources and medical need to create value by bringing new nitric oxide-based medicines to market. We believe that our strategic priorities are aligned to help us realize the full potential of Novan,” added Ms. Brown Stafford.