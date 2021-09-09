checkAd

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Harry Bloomfield, QC. as a New Board Director and Chairman

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: AGN) (FRANKFURT: AGW) (OTCQB: AGNPF) (the “Company” or “Algernon”) a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, is pleased to announce that Harry Bloomfield, QC. has been appointed as a new member of the Board of Directors and has been elected Chairman of the Board.

Harry J. F. Bloomfield, QC., M.B.A., is a lawyer, business manager and philanthropist. Born in Montreal, Quebec, he received a Bachelor of Arts degree from McGill University in 1965, a Bachelor of Civil Law degree from Université de Montréal in 1968, and joined the Bar of Quebec in 1969. Bloomfield received a Master of Business Administration from the Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration in 1971. He was appointed Queen's Counsel in 1991.

He began his business career, 1971 to 1976, on Wall Street with the J. Henry Schroder Banking Corporation in New York. From 1981 to 1987 he served as a Member of the Commission des Valeurs Mobilieres du Québec, now called the Autorité des Marchés Financiers – equivalent of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC). In 1987 he was named by the government of Prime Minister Brian Mulroney to the Board of Directors of the Federal Business Development Bank, now called the BDC (Business Development Bank of Canada) and served for 11 years, 7 of which were as Chairman of the Audit Committee.

In 1994, in partnership with Bank Julius Baer of Zurich, Switzerland, he formed and was the first Chairman of BJB Global Investments, Ltd., a Canadian wealth-management advisory firm with headquarters in Montreal. In 1998, he became the President of the Canadian Branch of the International Law Association.

Bloomfield has served on numerous boards, public and private, including Heller Financial Canada (now part of GE Capital); Banco Comercial Português, the Canadian subsidiary of Sottomayor Bank of Portugal; British Controlled Oilfields, Genoil Inc., Balkan Resources Inc., and Wi2Wi Inc. In May 2011, he was elected to the Board of Directors of Miraculins Inc. (TSX-V:MOM), a medical diagnostic company, and in April 2012 he was elected the board’s Chairman.

