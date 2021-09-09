Final patient visit has been completed in its Phase 2 RESCUE-ALS study; study close-out activities have commenced

90% of eligible patients are continuing to be treated under a long-term open label extension

Interim blinded efficacy data after 9-months of treatment with CNN-Au8, a catalytically-active gold nanocrystal suspension, showed absolute improvement from baseline in neurophysiology endpoints as compared to progressive worsening seen in published data sets



SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) along with its subsidiaries “Clene” and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the treatment of neurodegenerative disease using nanotechnology to treat cellular energetic failure, announced the final patient visit has been completed in its Phase 2 RESCUE-ALS study and that trial close-out activities have begun. RESCUE-ALS investigated the efficacy, safety, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of Clene’s lead drug candidate, CNM-Au8, a catalytically-active gold nanocrystal suspension, in patients with early amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The trial enrolled a total of 45 patients with ALS, with unblinded topline data expected in Q4 2021.

90% of eligible patients from the double-blind study elected to roll over into active treatment with 30mg CNM-Au8 under a long-term open label extension (OLE) of the study. The OLE is intended to offer treatment to those originally randomized to placebo in the double-blind, treatment period and to collect longer term efficacy and safety data.

“Thus far the blinded interim data we have seen on the primary and secondary endpoints of our RESCUE-ALS study are very encouraging. We look forward to the unblinded topline readout before the end of the year. We are grateful to the patients and their families for participating in this important study and are hopeful that those who continue to be treated under the open label extension may continue to benefit from CNM-Au8,” stated Robert Glanzman, MD, FAAN, Chief Medical Officer of Clene.

“Our clinical trial teams in Sydney are very pleased to have reached this important landmark for RESCUE-ALS. It is a tribute to the ALS patients involved in the trial that we were able to recruit for the trial throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. ALS patients have shown great resilience and a willingness to contribute to research and discovery. Now, like them, we look forward to the trial analysis and outcomes,” said Professor Matthew Kiernan, AM MBBS(Hons), PhD, DSc, FRACP, FAHMS, Bushell Chair of Neurology, University of Sydney.