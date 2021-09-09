Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (B-NHL) Published in The Lancet

Media Release

Phase 1/2 first-in-human (FIH) dose escalation and cohort expansion trial eval uating safety and preliminary efficacy of epcoritamab in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (B-NHL) published in The Lancet

Results also presented during oral session at the 16th Annual International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma (ICML) and as a poster at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and the 2021 European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Meeting

Copenhagen, Denmark; North Chicago, Ill., September 9, 2021 – Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) and AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced The Lancet published the results of the dose escalation part of the phase 1/2 EPCORE NHL-1 first-in-human (FIH) dose escalation and cohort expansion clinical trial evaluating safety and preliminary efficacy of the investigational therapy epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (B-NHL). The full manuscript is available on The Lancet’s website. Epcoritamab is being co-developed by Genmab and AbbVie.

The FiH trial was designed to evaluate subcutaneous epcoritamab in patients with relapsed, progressive, or refractory CD20+ mature B-NHL, including diffuse large B-cell Lymphoma (DLCBL) and follicular lymphoma (FL), to determine the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) and the recommended phase 2 dose (RP2D). In the dose escalation phase, patients received subcutaneous epcoritamab (doses ranged from 0.0128-60mg) for 28 days. The safety, antitumor activity, and immune biomarkers associated with epcoritamab treatment were assessed.1

No dose-limiting toxicities were observed during the dose escalation, and 48mg was identified as the RP2D. Common adverse events (AEs) in patients with relapsed/refractory DLCBL were pyrexia (69 percent), primarily associated with cytokine release syndrome (CRS) (59 percent, all grade 1-2), and injection site reactions (47 percent, all grade 1). One case of tumor lysis syndrome (TLS) was observed, (1 percent, grade 3). No grade 3 or above CRS events or discontinuations due to treatment-related AEs or death were observed.1

Preliminary efficacy results reported in the trial were 88 percent overall response rate (ORR) and 38 percent complete response (CR) in patients with relapsed/refractory DLCBL who received the RP2D of 48mg of (n=8) epcoritamab. Patients who were treated with 12-60mg of epcoritamab (n=22) achieved a 68 percent ORR and 45 percent CR. Additionally, patients with relapsed/refractory FL treated with 0.76-48mg of epcoritamab (n=10) achieved a 90 percent ORR and a 50 percent CR.1