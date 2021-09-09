checkAd

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Presents Longer Term Tolerability and Efficacy Data of Zygel in Children and Adolescents with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) at The Society for the Study of Behavioural Phenotypes (SSBP) Conference 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.09.2021, 13:00  |  30   |   |   

DEVON, Pa., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYNE), the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders, today presented data from the Phase 2 BRIGHT trial describing tolerability and efficacy of Zygel (cannabidiol formulated in a transdermal gel [ZYN002]) in children and adolescents with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) over a longer term, 38-week treatment period. These data were presented as an oral presentation at The Society for the Study of Behavioural Phenotypes (SSBP) Conference 2021 being held virtually from September 9-10, 2021. A copy of the presentation is available on the Zynerba corporate website at http://zynerba.com/publications/.

Helen (Honey) Heussler, MBBS FRACP MRCPCH, DM, Associate Professor, Faculty of Medicine, Child Health Research Centre, University of Queensland, Australia, delivered the oral presentation titled, “Longer Term Tolerability and Efficacy of ZYN002 Cannabidiol Transdermal Gel in Children and Adolescents with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD): An Open-Label Phase 2 Study (BRIGHT [ZYN2-CL-030]).” The presentation shows that through 38 weeks of treatment, the BRIGHT trial provides initial evidence suggesting a positive benefit-risk profile for Zygel when administered in addition to stable standard of care in children and adolescents with moderate-to-severe ASD. Furthermore, in patients who completed the 38-week treatment period, statistically significant improvements compared to baseline were sustained in all efficacy measures of ASD compared to baseline.

“Current management options for ASD are restricted to behavioral therapies and a limited number of approved pharmacologic treatments, highlighting the substantial unmet need for novel therapies in this difficult-to-treat population,” said Joseph M. Palumbo, M.D., LFAPA, MACPsych, Chief Medical Officer of Zynerba. “These data are encouraging, and if confirmed, suggest meaningful therapeutic utility in ASD."

The open-label Phase 2 study evaluated the safety, tolerability and efficacy of Zygel in children and adolescents aged 3-17 years with ASD in addition to stable standard of care. Eighteen of the 27 patients that completed week 14 (Period 1) demonstrated ≥35% improvement in the Aberrant Behavior Checklist-Community (ABC-C) irritability subscale at week 14 and were allowed to continue treatment for an additional 24 weeks (Period 2). In the 18 patients who completed treatment through Period 2, Zygel showed improvement in all the Aberrant Behavior Checklist-Community (ABC-C) subscale scores (51% to 61% across domains; P<0.0001), as well as improvements in the Parent-Rated Anxiety Scale-ASD score (42%; P<0.0001), the Autism Parenting Stress Index (40%; P<0.0001) and the Autism Impact Measure (19% to 36% across domains; P≤0.0008), relative to baseline.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Presents Longer Term Tolerability and Efficacy Data of Zygel in Children and Adolescents with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) at The Society for the Study of Behavioural Phenotypes (SSBP) Conference 2021 DEVON, Pa., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYNE), the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders, today presented …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Small Pharma to Headline the 2021 DMT Conference: A Molecular Masterclass
AzurRx BioPharma Submits an Investigational New Drug Application for Niclosamide as Treatment for ...
Selecta Biosciences and Cyrus Biotechnology Enter Collaboration to Create Novel Engineered ...
Brickell Biotech to Participate at Upcoming September Conferences
Two New Uses for Research Frontiers’ SPD-SmartGlass Technology Produced by Gauzy Ltd. Unveiled at ...
Nightfood Announces Successful Hotel Test, Engages iDEAL Hospitality to Scale High-Margin Hotel ...
Microchip Unveils Industry’s Most Compact 1.6T Ethernet PHY with Up to 800 GbE Connectivity for ...
Sunrun and GRID Alternatives Celebrate Ten Years of Partnership Expanding Solar Access
Osisko Green Acquisition Limited Announces Completion of $250,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Freddie Mac Announces Tender Offer for up to $650 Million Aggregate Original Principal Amount of ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...