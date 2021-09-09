Orchard Therapeutics Bolsters R&D and Technical Operations Leadership with New Executive Appointments

Appointments reinforce company’s strategic focus on innovation in the areas of discovery, clinical development and manufacturing

BOSTON and LONDON, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchard Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ORTX), a global gene therapy leader, today announced the appointment of two gene therapy and industry experts, Fulvio Mavilio, Ph.D., and Nicoletta Loggia, Ph.D., to serve as chief scientific officer and chief technical officer, respectively. The company also announced the promotion of Leslie Meltzer, Ph.D., who has been serving as senior vice president of medical affairs, clinical operations and diagnostics, to chief medical officer. Together, Drs. Mavilio, Loggia and Meltzer will oversee strategically important functions as Orchard continues to advance its later-stage portfolio and expand its hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) gene therapy pipeline into larger indications.



“We have seen the potentially transformative impact of our HSC gene therapy approach in devastating rare diseases and are now extending our focus on more prevalent conditions where there is a compelling rationale,” said Bobby Gaspar, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer of Orchard Therapeutics. “Fulvio, Nicoletta and Leslie all have proven track records in their respective areas of expertise, and their leadership in building our next-generation R&D and technical operations capabilities will be instrumental in accelerating our progress, advancing our pipeline and scaling our commercial infrastructure.”

“I have worked with many types of genetic medicine technology during my career and believe HSC gene therapy offers immense and distinct promise to correct the underlying cause of many severe diseases with a single treatment,” said Dr. Mavilio. “I am eager to begin working with this exceptional team to unlock the full potential of HSC gene therapy in new and larger indications.”

“I am excited to join Orchard at this vital juncture as we continue to invest in and scale our technical operations on a global level,” said Dr. Loggia. "I look forward to working closely with our CMC teams and CDMO network to put in place innovative and efficient manufacturing solutions that will meet the needs of patients and our organization now and into the future.”