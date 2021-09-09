Richemont Is Attractive Buying Opportunity, Bank of America Says
- (PLX AI) – Richemont is a particularly attractive buying opportunity after the recent retreat, Bank of America analysts said, reiterating a price target of CHF 145.
- That implies a 40% potential upside
- Richemont is the cheapest stock in luxury, with attractive structural growth and a strong brand in Cartier, BofA said
