Richemont Is Attractive Buying Opportunity, Bank of America Says

Autor: PLX AI
09.09.2021, 12:58  |  21   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Richemont is a particularly attractive buying opportunity after the recent retreat, Bank of America analysts said, reiterating a price target of CHF 145. That implies a 40% potential upsideRichemont is the cheapest stock in luxury, with …

  • (PLX AI) – Richemont is a particularly attractive buying opportunity after the recent retreat, Bank of America analysts said, reiterating a price target of CHF 145.
  • That implies a 40% potential upside
  • Richemont is the cheapest stock in luxury, with attractive structural growth and a strong brand in Cartier, BofA said
