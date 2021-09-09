Flora Growth Expands Distribution, Will Launch Stardog Loungewear On E-Commerce Platform Zulily With Over 5 Million Active Customers

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (“Flora” or the “Company”), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, is pleased to announce that its hemp textiles division has entered into a commercial agreement with American e-commerce company Zulily, LLC (“Zulily”) to launch a sales and marketing campaign across the US for its Stardog Loungewear (“Stardog”) product line. The brand and product launch through Zulily will initially feature Stardog’s best-selling product, hemp shoes, and is expected to kick off within the next month.

With annual sales of more than US$1.5 billion and 5 million active customers, online retailer Zulily helps moms around the world discover incredible deals and fresh styles for themselves, their families, and their homes. Zulily launches thousands of products with amazing value each day, curating personalized shopping experiences that include apparel and footwear for the whole family, toys, home décor, and so much more. Zulily’s app uses compelling video and imagery to bring more than 15,000 big name brands and boutique finds to life on mobile, including brands such as Callaway, Cuisinart, Disney, Hanes, New Balance, SOREL, UGG, and Under Armour.

Key highlights of the Zulily platform include:

Customers shop from all across the US and over 80 countries worldwide

Customers have a median household income of US$75,000

Over 90% of North American orders are placed by repeat customers

A majority of orders come from mobile devices

“In speaking with the category management team from Zulily, it was clear that they were looking to onboard special products with compelling values at attractive price points, differentiated by stories that inspire and excite consumers – this aptly describes Stardog and how we’ve executed mindfully building and scaling the brand, “ said Nicolás Vásquez, General Manager of Stardog Loungewear. “At Stardog, we are reframing our connection with nature by working with materials that can easily go back to where they came from. Growing the finest quality organic hemp fibers allows us to equip our tailors with the very best materials to design and handcraft our loungewear for consumers. Stardog is a shining example of the slow fashion movement that considers all aspects of the supply chain, aiming to respect people, the environment, and animals.”