Clearside Biomedical Expands XIPERE License Agreement with Arctic Vision to Include Australia, New Zealand, India and ASEAN Countries

– Increasing Global Awareness of Innovative Suprachoroidal Injection Platform –

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious back of the eye diseases, announced today it has agreed to expand the territories covered by its exclusive license agreement with Arctic Vision, a China-based biotech company focused on innovative ophthalmic therapies. As now amended, the licensed territory for XIPERE (triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension) has been expanded from Greater China (mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan) and South Korea to also include Australia, New Zealand, India and the ASEAN Countries (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam).

“Over the past year, we have forged a strong relationship with Arctic Vision and have been impressed with their team’s speed and dedication to bringing needed ophthalmic treatments to a large and important global region,” said George Lasezkay, Pharm.D., J.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Clearside Biomedical. “If approved, XIPERE will be the first therapy for macular edema associated with uveitis and will be the first approved therapeutic delivered into the suprachoroidal space. We are dedicated to providing global access to our clinically tested, non-surgical, repeatable micro-injection technology designed to unlock the potential clinical benefits of administering drugs into the suprachoroidal space.”

XIPERE, referred to as ARVN001 by Arctic Vision, is a proprietary suspension of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide formulated for administration to the suprachoroidal space (SCS) using Clearside’s patented SCS Microinjector. The product candidate is being investigated for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis. In the U.S., Clearside’s New Drug Application for XIPERE is under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of October 30, 2021. In China, Arctic Vision is planning to initiate a Phase 3 clinical trial of ARVN001 in the second half of 2021.

