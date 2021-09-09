checkAd

Alphamin Announces Grant of Stock Options

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.09.2021, 13:07  |  25   |   |   

GRAND BAIE, Mauritius, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphamin Resources Corp. (TSXV: AFM, JSE AltX: APH, “Alphamin” or “the Company”) announced today that, subject to regulatory approval, it has granted stock options to acquire an aggregate of 4,000,000 common shares to directors and employees of Alphamin’s subsidiaries under its stock option plan. Each option is exercisable for a seven year term to acquire one common share at a price of C$0.78 per share. The options granted vest over differing periods of between fifteen months and four years from the date of grant.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Maritz Smith                                
CEO                        
Alphamin Resources Corp.                        
Tel: +230 269 4166
E-mail: msmith@alphaminresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alphamin Announces Grant of Stock Options GRAND BAIE, Mauritius, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Alphamin Resources Corp. (TSXV: AFM, JSE AltX: APH, “Alphamin” or “the Company”) announced today that, subject to regulatory approval, it has granted stock options to acquire an aggregate of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Small Pharma to Headline the 2021 DMT Conference: A Molecular Masterclass
AzurRx BioPharma Submits an Investigational New Drug Application for Niclosamide as Treatment for ...
Selecta Biosciences and Cyrus Biotechnology Enter Collaboration to Create Novel Engineered ...
Brickell Biotech to Participate at Upcoming September Conferences
Two New Uses for Research Frontiers’ SPD-SmartGlass Technology Produced by Gauzy Ltd. Unveiled at ...
Nightfood Announces Successful Hotel Test, Engages iDEAL Hospitality to Scale High-Margin Hotel ...
Triumph Gold Announces Completion of Exploration Drilling at the Freegold Mountain Project, Yukon
Microchip Unveils Industry’s Most Compact 1.6T Ethernet PHY with Up to 800 GbE Connectivity for ...
Sunrun and GRID Alternatives Celebrate Ten Years of Partnership Expanding Solar Access
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Freddie Mac Announces Tender Offer for up to $650 Million Aggregate Original Principal Amount of ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...