Entourage Health Launches Fire & Flower-branded CBD Softgel Product Line

Canada’s largest cannabis retailer Fire & Flower expands private-label portfolio with “Revity CBD Softgel” products added to its self-care lineup, produced exclusively by Entourage Health

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entourage Health Corp. (formerly WeedMD Inc.) (TSX-V:ENTG) (OTCQX:ETRGF) (FSE:4WE) (“Entourage” or the “Company”), a Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning cannabis products and brands, in collaboration with leading Canadian retailer Fire & Flower Inc. (“Fire & Flower”) (TSX:FAF; OTCQX:FFLWF), is pleased to announce the release of Fire & Flower’s “Revity CBD Softgel” line. In addition to the CBD softgels, the private-label Revity product line currently includes CBD oils launched last year. Revity CBD products are available in Saskatchewan retail locations and will expand into Ontario in mid-September 2021, with Manitoba locations expected in the near future.



Products manufactured through this partnership are formulated, processed, packaged and distributed by Entourage at its extraction and processing hub in Aylmer, Ontario using the Company’s CBD-rich biomass.

“We congratulate Fire & Flower on the launch of its Revity CBD Softgel line and we’re proud to be part of its innovation and growth strategy in North America as this pioneering team gauges local insights and commences its expansion into the US market,” said George Scorsis, Interim CEO and Executive Chair, Entourage. “Our industry is poised for collaboration and we’re thrilled to align with retailers that heed consumer feedback and focus on providing services and products to underserved markets.”

“Ensuring that cannabis consumers have access to quality-produced, regulated CBD products for their self-care needs was the main reason for launching the Revity CBD product line and we’re excited about this continued product expansion in collaboration with the Entourage team,” said Trevor Fencott, CEO of Fire & Flower. “We’ve garnered significant market insights with our Hifyre cannabis digital platform – allowing us to better understand consumer preferences nationwide and respond with the right market offerings. This convenience-orientated cannabis retail experience will serve us well as we now start expanding our services and offerings in the US market.”