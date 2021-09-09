checkAd

SmartRent Announces Integration With AppFolio Property Manager

09.09.2021   

SmartRent (NYSE: SMRT), provider of smart home and smart building automation for property owners, managers, developers, homebuilders and residents, announced today it now integrates with AppFolio Property Manager, an innovative cloud-based solution designed to enable property management businesses to digitally transform their business, address critical business operations and enable exceptional customer service.

The integration for customers of AppFolio Property Manager Plus, designed for larger businesses with more complex needs, enables the automated synchronization of units, leases, residents and service orders from AppFolio Property Manager with SmartRent’s Internet of Things (IoT) smart home technology.

“At AppFolio we are continually looking for new ways to deliver efficiency gains that allow our customers to focus on what matters most – managing and growing their business,” said Shane Trigg, General Manager, Real Estate for AppFolio. “This integration will allow AppFolio Property Manager customers to leverage the power of smart home automation across their portfolio.”

The partnership allows SmartRent to deliver its smart home and property technology to a new segment of the housing market while aligning with a technology provider similarly known for its customer-centric approach.

“We’re excited to integrate with AppFolio Property Manager, which shares our focus on delivering innovative solutions to the real estate industry,” said Mitch Karren, Chief Product Officer for SmartRent. “Through this integration, we are extending our ability to serve owners and operators across multifamily and single-family properties, and we’re excited to broaden the SmartRent footprint in the industry.”

To learn more about AppFolio’s property management solutions, visit appfolio.com.

About SmartRent

Founded in 2017, SmartRent is an enterprise smart home automation platform company for property managers and renters. The SmartRent solution is designed to provide property managers with seamless visibility and control over all their assets while delivering additional revenue opportunities through all-in-one home control offerings for residents. For more information, please visit smartrent.com.

