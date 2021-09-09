Janus Henderson Launches Five Actively Managed Sustainable Exchange Traded Funds

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE/ASX: JHG) today announced the launch of five actively managed sustainable exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for investors in the U.S.

U.S. Sustainable Equity ETF (SSPX),

International Sustainable Equity ETF (SXUS),

Net Zero Transition Resources ETF (JZRO),

Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF (SCRD), and

Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (JIB).

Actively managed by four established teams across three continents, the new ETFs draw on the firm’s 30-year heritage of sustainable investing and commitment to providing differentiated ETF solutions. This launch is a part of Janus Henderson’s significant efforts over the last two years to more centrally engage in a wide range of environmental, social and governance (ESG) related efforts within the firm’s investment teams and client-facing professionals, as well as from a corporate perspective, and to grow its offering of actively managed ETFs.

The Portfolio Managers for the funds include Hamish Chamberlayne, CFA; Aaron Scully, CFA; Daniel Sullivan; Darko Kuzmanovic; Tal Lomnitzer, CFA; Tim Gerrard; Michael Keough; Brad Smith; Greg Wilensky, CFA; and Nick Childs, CFA.

“The launch of this comprehensive suite of sustainable ETFs is designed to showcase Janus Henderson’s intention to help investors embrace sustainability in an authentic way, without sacrificing a commitment to robust investment results. These ETFs also represent the intersection of two very significant growth opportunities for Janus Henderson, our ETF franchise, and the surge in client demand for robust ESG solutions,” said Nick Cherney, Head of Exchange Traded Products of Janus Henderson.

Investors are increasingly considering how their route to achieving financial goals impacts the world around them. Janus Henderson’s Sustainable ETF Solutions seek to deliver strong, risk-adjusted returns by identifying companies supportive of positive ESG change.

“To us, sustainability is a logical and critical component of a robust investment process. And it is our belief that addressing complex and nuanced factors such as climate change and social issues in a meaningful way requires an active and engaged investment approach. It is through detailed analysis and regular interaction with companies that we believe true progress and sound investment decisions can be made,” said Paul LaCoursiere, Global Head of ESG Investments.