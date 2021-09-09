checkAd

Janus Henderson Launches Five Actively Managed Sustainable Exchange Traded Funds

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 13:30  |  23   |   |   

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE/ASX: JHG) today announced the launch of five actively managed sustainable exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for investors in the U.S.

Janus Henderson’s Sustainable ETF Solutions include three equity and two fixed income ETFs, including:

  • U.S. Sustainable Equity ETF (SSPX),
  • International Sustainable Equity ETF (SXUS),
  • Net Zero Transition Resources ETF (JZRO),
  • Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF (SCRD), and
  • Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (JIB).

Actively managed by four established teams across three continents, the new ETFs draw on the firm’s 30-year heritage of sustainable investing and commitment to providing differentiated ETF solutions. This launch is a part of Janus Henderson’s significant efforts over the last two years to more centrally engage in a wide range of environmental, social and governance (ESG) related efforts within the firm’s investment teams and client-facing professionals, as well as from a corporate perspective, and to grow its offering of actively managed ETFs.

The Portfolio Managers for the funds include Hamish Chamberlayne, CFA; Aaron Scully, CFA; Daniel Sullivan; Darko Kuzmanovic; Tal Lomnitzer, CFA; Tim Gerrard; Michael Keough; Brad Smith; Greg Wilensky, CFA; and Nick Childs, CFA.

“The launch of this comprehensive suite of sustainable ETFs is designed to showcase Janus Henderson’s intention to help investors embrace sustainability in an authentic way, without sacrificing a commitment to robust investment results. These ETFs also represent the intersection of two very significant growth opportunities for Janus Henderson, our ETF franchise, and the surge in client demand for robust ESG solutions,” said Nick Cherney, Head of Exchange Traded Products of Janus Henderson.

Investors are increasingly considering how their route to achieving financial goals impacts the world around them. Janus Henderson’s Sustainable ETF Solutions seek to deliver strong, risk-adjusted returns by identifying companies supportive of positive ESG change.

“To us, sustainability is a logical and critical component of a robust investment process. And it is our belief that addressing complex and nuanced factors such as climate change and social issues in a meaningful way requires an active and engaged investment approach. It is through detailed analysis and regular interaction with companies that we believe true progress and sound investment decisions can be made,” said Paul LaCoursiere, Global Head of ESG Investments.

Seite 1 von 2
Janus Henderson Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Janus Henderson Launches Five Actively Managed Sustainable Exchange Traded Funds Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE/ASX: JHG) today announced the launch of five actively managed sustainable exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for investors in the U.S. Janus Henderson’s Sustainable ETF Solutions include three equity and two fixed income …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of ADSs and Convertible Notes
Kraft Heinz Outlines Benefits of Scale + Agility at 2021 Barclays Global Consumer Staples ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
In a Historic First Ever for the Movie Theatre Industry, AMC Theatres Unveils a $25+ Million National Advertising Campaign Featuring Academy Award Winner Nicole Kidman Proclaiming: “AMC Theatres. We Make Movies Better.”
Li-Cycle to Build New Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Facility in Alabama
UBS Declares Coupon Payments on 5 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes
Resilience to Manufacture mRNA for Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine
Late-Breaking Data at the International Headache Society & European Headache Federation Joint ...
Electronic Arts Celebrates NFL Kickoff With Global Madden NFL 22 Free-to-play Trial Across ...
Walmart Highlights Sustainability Commitments with Inaugural $2 Billion Green Bond Issuance as Part ...
Titel
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
CytoDyn Highlights Court Ordering Rosenbaum/Patterson Group to Comply With the Federal Securities ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Belden Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
25.08.21Janus Henderson Foundation Funds Pandemic Learning-Loss Prevention with Grant of More Than $182,000
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21US Dividends Jump 5.2% in Q2
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten