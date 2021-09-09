checkAd

Parsons to Present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 9th Annual Laguna Conference

globenewswire
CENTREVILLE, Va., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) will present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 9th Annual Laguna Conference. Carey Smith, President and CEO, and George Ball, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat question and answer session on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

This presentation will be available live via webcast on the investor relations section of Parsons’ website (investors.parsons.com). A replay of the webcast will also be available on the website for approximately six months.

About Parsons
Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Media Contact:
Bryce McDevitt        
+1 703.851.4425
Bryce.McDevitt@Parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Dave Spille
+ 1 571.655.8264
Dave.Spille@parsons.com





