Parsons to Present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 9th Annual Laguna Conference

CENTREVILLE, Va., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) will present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 9th Annual Laguna Conference. Carey Smith, President and CEO, and George Ball, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat question and answer session on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



This presentation will be available live via webcast on the investor relations section of Parsons’ website (investors.parsons.com). A replay of the webcast will also be available on the website for approximately six months.