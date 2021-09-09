Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends LSB Industries, Inc. Stockholders Vote “FOR” Exchange Transaction

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) (“LSB” or the “Company”) today announced that independent proxy advisory firm, Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”), has recommended that LSB shareholders vote “FOR” all of the proposals in the Definitive Proxy Statement filed by the Company on August 26, 2021 relating to the Company’s agreement (the “Exchange Agreement”) with LSB Funding LLC, an affiliate of Eldridge Industries, LLC (“Eldridge”), to exchange the shares of LSB Series E-1 and Series F-1 Redeemable Preferred Stock held by Eldridge for shares of LSB common stock.

In its September 7, 2021 report, ISS emphasized the merits of the Exchange Agreement by stating, “Although the preferred share conversions into common stock would have a dilutive impact on existing shareholders, the apparent benefits of this proposal outweigh such concerns. Specifically, the conversion price of the preferred stock was set at a premium, approval of this proposal could improve the company' ability to raise future capital, unaffiliated shareholders will receive a special dividend as part of the proposed share conversions, and the market reaction has been positive indicating shareholders may view the proposed conversions, favorably. As such, support for this proposal is warranted.”