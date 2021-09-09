Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends LSB Industries, Inc. Stockholders Vote “FOR” Exchange Transaction
LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) (“LSB” or the “Company”) today announced that independent proxy advisory firm, Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”), has recommended that LSB shareholders vote “FOR” all of the proposals in the Definitive Proxy Statement filed by the Company on August 26, 2021 relating to the Company’s agreement (the “Exchange Agreement”) with LSB Funding LLC, an affiliate of Eldridge Industries, LLC (“Eldridge”), to exchange the shares of LSB Series E-1 and Series F-1 Redeemable Preferred Stock held by Eldridge for shares of LSB common stock.
In its September 7, 2021 report, ISS emphasized the merits of the Exchange Agreement by stating, “Although the preferred share conversions into common stock would have a dilutive impact on existing shareholders, the apparent benefits of this proposal outweigh such concerns. Specifically, the conversion price of the preferred stock was set at a premium, approval of this proposal could improve the company' ability to raise future capital, unaffiliated shareholders will receive a special dividend as part of the proposed share conversions, and the market reaction has been positive indicating shareholders may view the proposed conversions, favorably. As such, support for this proposal is warranted.”
Commenting on the ISS recommendation, Mark Behrman, LSB’s President and CEO, stated, “We view the favorable disposition of ISS towards our proposed exchange transaction as further validation of our belief that this transaction will be beneficial to LSB’s shareholders in that it will lower our cost of capital and provide us with greater financial flexibility to pursue growth initiatives. We strongly urge LSB stockholders to follow the ISS recommendation and vote `FOR' the transaction today.”
Transaction Highlights:
- Eliminates the current financial impact and repayment of the accrued compounding preferred stock and future accruing dividends at 14.5% (increasing to 16.0% in April 2023) unburdening the Company and unlocking shareholder value.
- The Special Committee, Board of Directors and LSB management believe this could lead to a rating upgrade potentially allowing the Company to refinance its senior secured notes at a lower interest rate and on improved terms, which would reduce its cash interest expense and overall cost of capital.
- Improves the Company’s financial flexibility allowing it to pursue organic growth initiatives, including in green ammonia and clean energy and accretive M&A opportunities.
- Preserves the Company’s significant tax attributes, including approximately $620 million of federal net operating losses, thereby protecting potentially significant future cash savings and stockholder value.
LSB will hold a Special Meeting of LSB stockholders that will be conducted virtually via live webcast at 8:30 am Central Daylight Time on September 22, 2021, which can be accessed by visiting www.proxydocs.com/LXU. The Company’s proxy statement is available at https://investors.lsbindustries.com/financial-information/sec-filings and www.sec.gov. Stockholders of record at the close of business on August 2, 2021 will be entitled to vote their shares at the Special Meeting. Stockholders who have questions, or need assistance in voting their shares should contact LSB’s proxy solicitor, Okapi Partners LLC, at (877) 869-0171 or via email at info@okapipartners.com.
