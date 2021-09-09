Packable, a Leading Technology-Led E-Commerce Marketplace Enablement Platform, Announces Merger With Highland Transcend Partners I Corp.

Packable, the holding company for Pharmapacks (or “the Company”), a leading technology-led e-commerce marketplace enablement platform, today announced that the Company has entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (“Highland Transcend”) (NYSE:HTPA), a special purpose acquisition company formed to partner with a disruptive company in the commerce, digital media and services, and enterprise software sector. This transaction will help the Company as it enters its next phase of growth following its recent partnership with lead investor Carlyle (NASDAQ:CG) in November 2020. Upon completion of the transaction, Packable is expected to be listed on NYSE under the new ticker symbol “PKBL.”

Founded in 2010 as Pharmapacks, Packable is a leading multi-marketplace e-commerce enablement platform providing category-leading brands with the connections, data insights, and services needed to enable accelerated online marketplace sales. Packable operates in the third-party (“3P”) space across 7 online marketplaces in North America, including Amazon -- where Pharmapacks is the largest 3P seller in the US by number of reviews -- Walmart, eBay, Target, Kroger, and Google Shopping, among others, and also manages several direct-to-consumer (“DTC”) sites on behalf of brands.

Over the past eleven years, Pharmapacks has established itself as a leader in e-commerce buying, storing, marketing, selling and fulfilling orders, driving strong customer and revenue growth through proprietary software and data, unparalleled expertise and first-class customer service. The Company is well positioned to continue its momentum by deepening relationships with blue-chip companies through organic and inorganic growth, broadening its geographic footprint with new distribution centers, increasing investments in Digitally Native Brands through majority and minority ownership stakes, and strengthening its additional verticals including: Data Science, Marketing & Media Services and “DTC-in-a-box” solutions. To reflect this evolution, the Company will operate under the new holding company name Packable but will continue to operate on marketplaces as Pharmapacks.