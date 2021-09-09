checkAd

Crescita Announces Exclusive Canadian Distribution Agreement with Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC

Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: CTX) (OTC US: CRRTF) (“Crescita”), a growth-oriented, innovation-driven Canadian commercial dermatology company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC (“Obagi”) for the exclusive rights to promote, distribute and sell the Obagi Medical product line in Canada.

The Obagi Medical line provides transformational skincare products formulated to minimize signs of aging, address dark spots, hyperpigmentation, fine lines and wrinkles and to protect and enhance skin tone and texture. Crescita will promote and sell the products nationwide through its existing network.

Serge Verreault, President and Chief Executive Officer of Crescita, commented, “We are pleased to welcome Obagi as our newest distribution partner. We believe this partnership is a logical next step in the expansion of our product portfolio in the growing medical aesthetics market and are excited about bringing these premium, innovative and effective products back to Canadian consumers.”

Jaime Castle, President & Chief Executive Officer of Obagi Cosmeceuticals, LLC, commented, “We are thrilled to initiate the relaunch of the Obagi brand to Canadian consumers alongside our partner, Crescita Therapeutics. Obagi’s innovative products & global expansion strategy are perfectly matched with Crescita’s proven reputation within the Canadian aesthetic space. We look forward to a long & productive partnership together.”

About Crescita Therapeutics Inc.

Crescita (TSX: CTX and OTC US: CRRTF) is a growth-oriented, innovation-driven Canadian commercial dermatology company with in-house R&D and manufacturing capabilities. The Company offers a portfolio of high-quality, science-based non-prescription skincare products and early to commercial stage prescription products. In addition, we own multiple proprietary transdermal delivery platforms that support the development of patented formulations that facilitate the delivery of active ingredients into or through the skin.

About Obagi Cosmeceuticals, LLC.

Obagi is an advanced global skin care company dedicated to providing advanced, clinically proven skin care treatments for all skin types. With a 30-year legacy and commitment to diversity and inclusion in all aspects of its business – from its corporate culture to product development – Obagi has pioneered a number of skin care advances, including being the first skin care brand to design its clinical research covering all six skin types across the Fitzpatrick skin spectrum. Through an extensive network of distributors, partners and physician offices in over 90 countries around the world, the company provides more than 100 Obagi products to brighten, nourish, protect, and enhance skin tone and texture.




