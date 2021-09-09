Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Issues Letter to Shareholders

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) (“Diffusion” or the “Company”), an innovative biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen to areas where it is needed most, today announced that Robert Cobuzzi, Jr., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, has issued a Letter to Shareholders. The letter provides an update on recent events and outlook for the remainder of 2021 and early 2022.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Shareholder Letter

September 9, 2021

Dear Fellow Stockholders,

I assumed the role of President and CEO at Diffusion Pharmaceuticals one year ago, in September 2020. Since that time, we have made many organizational and strategic advances and have endeavored to regularly communicate our progress. The purpose of this letter is to summarize these changes, highlight the data obtained from our clinical trials and describe how we plan to use the data to direct our development strategy for our lead product candidate, trans sodium crocetinate (TSC).

Over the coming weeks and months, we will continue to communicate our plans and progress through our usual channels, including press releases, investor conference presentations, media interviews and SEC filings. We also will seek to expand the depth and breadth of information available about our development activities through a series of podcasts featuring our Chief Medical Officer, Chris Galloway, M.D. and me. The first episode of this podcast series, entitled “The Science of Solving for Hypoxia” is available through the Diffusion website at www.diffusionpharma.com.

1. Organizational Changes



The story of every organization is primarily about its people, so let’s start there.

Since last September, there has been significant change at every level of our organization, from the Board of Directors (Board) to the management team and to our operating team. We have implemented these changes to most effectively position us for short and longer term success.

I joined the Diffusion Board in January 2020 and was appointed CEO in September 2020. My scientific training and expertise, coupled with my significant biopharmaceutical industry experience in drug development and business development, match well with the current needs of Diffusion. Bill Hornung, our Chief Financial Officer since late 2018, is another industry veteran. Bill has been a great partner to me, both to provide historical context and in helping to shape Diffusion for the future. Last fall we further enhanced our management team with the addition of two very skilled leaders: our General Counsel, Bill Elder, and our Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Chris Galloway.