Jean des Rivières Joins Midland’s Board of Directors

MONTREAL, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has approved the nomination of Mr. Jean des Rivières as a Director of the Corporation.

“It is a privilege to have Mr. des Rivières join our team. His diversified experience in the exploration and mining industries spanning over 35 years while working in more than 50 countries, makes him an ideal candidate for our Board. He most recently held the position of Vice President Metals Exploration at BHP and previously held managerial and technical positions at Rio Algom, BHP and Noranda. After a successful career, he recently joined the board of directors of First Majestic Silver Corp. and Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. Mr. des Rivières holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from Université du Québec à Montréal and a Master’s degree of Science in Geology from École Polytechnique de Montréal affiliated to the University of Montreal. We are thrilled to have Jean join Midland. The Corporation will benefit from his knowledge and skill sets in the years to come”, commented the President and CEO, Mr. Gino Roger.

Midland announces that it has granted incentive stock options to Mr. des Rivières to acquire 80,000 common shares at $0.75 per share, for a period of 10 years. These incentive stock options have been granted in accordance with Midland’s Stock Option Plan.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold, platinum group elements and base metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as BHP Canada Inc., Probe Metals Inc., Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Osisko Development Corp., SOQUEM INC., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund, and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up the Company portfolio and generate shareholder value.

Gino Roger, President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: 450 420-5977
Fax: 450 420-5978
Email: info@midlandexploration.com
Website: www.midlandexploration.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Midland’s periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Midland from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.  





