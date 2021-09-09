checkAd

Matrix Service Company To Present at Upcoming D.A. Davidson and Sidoti Virtual Investor Conferences

TULSA, Okla., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matrix Service Company (Nasdaq: MTRX) announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer John R. Hewitt and Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Cavanah will be presenting at the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference on September 22, 2021 at 5pm Eastern Standard Time and at the Sidoti Fall Small Cap Investor Conference on September 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. One-on-one meetings with management are available during both conferences with prior notice and may be scheduled through the conferences or by contacting Matrix Service Company at ir@matrixservicecompany.com.

About Matrix Service Company

Matrix Service Company (Nasdaq: MTRX), through its subsidiaries, is a leading North American industrial engineering and construction contractor headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with offices located throughout the United States and Canada, as well as Sydney, Australia and Seoul, South Korea.

The Company reports its financial results in three key operating segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

With a focus on sustainability, building strong Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) practices, and living our core values, Matrix ranks among the Top Contractors by Engineering-News Record, was recognized for its Board diversification by 2020 Women on Boards, is an active signatory to CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion, and is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work. To learn more about Matrix Service Company, visit matrixservicecompany.com

For more information about Matrix, please contact:

Kevin S. Cavanah Kellie Smythe
Matrix Service Company  Matrix Service Company
Vice President and CFO Senior Director, Investor Relations
T: 918-838-8822 T: 918-359-8267
Email: ir@matrixservicecompany.com Email: ksmythe@matrixservicecompany.com

This release contains forward-looking statements that are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “continues,” “expect,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “believe,” “estimate,” “should” and “will” and words of similar effect that convey future meaning, concerning the Company’s operations, economic performance and management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. Future events involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those we currently anticipate. The actual results for the current and future periods and other corporate developments will depend upon a number of economic, competitive and other influences, including those factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” and “Forward Looking Statements” sections and elsewhere in the Company’s reports and filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the control of the Company, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially and adversely affect the results of the Company's operations and its financial condition. We undertake no obligation to update information contained in this release.





Disclaimer

