CurrencyWorks Announces Anthony Hopkins Feature Film NFT Auction in Conjunction with Trailer Premiere

VUELE is a joint venture between CurrencyWorks and Enderby Entertainment. It is the first direct-to-consumer, full-length feature film viewing and distribution platform delivering feature films and digital collectible entertainment content as NFTs.

Los Angeles CA, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks'' or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), a full service blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce the trailer release for Anthony Hopkins’ upcoming thriller ZERO CONTACT. ZERO CONTACT is to be exclusively premiered on VUELE ( www.vuele.io ), CurrencyWorks’ NFT platform for feature films.

NFTs are continuing to see a surge in popularity. According to DappRadar , NFT marketplaces reported a 640% increase in trading volume in recent weeks with all-time volume around $2.7 billion.

The release of the ZERO CONTACT trailer marks the countdown to the first two NFT pack drops for the feature-length film. On September 24, 2021, bidding will take place on OpenSea for:

The one-of-a-kind ZERO CONTACT Platinum Edition NFT pack (available for 72 hours)

The 10 ZERO CONTACT Elite Edition NFT packs (available for 48 hours)

Each pack will include the film that the purchaser can watch on the VUELE platform as well as highly sought-after content such as behind-the-scenes and never-before-seen footage.

To accompany the trailer’s release, VUELE has launched a Golden Ticket sweepstakes, which includes a variety of digital assets developed by CurrencyWorks. The VUELE Golden Ticket is the official access pass to the first four “wide release” film NFTs that will be available on the platform.

100 tickets are being randomly distributed to VUELE members each week throughout September. Members will be able to increase their chances of receiving a Golden Ticket for each successful referral made using the unique auto-generated URL they will obtain after providing their entry details.

Ticketholders will receive access to their new VUELE digital wallet, which will automatically store each Golden Ticket asset. The first two prizes will be:

A short Golden Ticket video

Access to ZERO CONTACT on October 4, 2021

To participate in the Golden Ticket sweepstakes, sign up here and join VUELE’s discord .

“CurrencyWorks is beyond thrilled to have developed the NFT viewing platform for the film industry,” said Cameron Chell, co-head of VUELE and Executive Chairman of CurrencyWorks. “The ZERO CONTACT NFTs we have created for the VUELE platform will set a new standard for how fans and collectors will consume high-profile movies.”