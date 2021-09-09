checkAd

Field Trip Health Ltd. to Pursue Treatment Resistant Depression and Postpartum Depression as Indications for FT-104

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.09.2021   

Anita H. Clayton, MD, joins Scientific Advisory Board

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Field Trip Health Ltd. (TSX: FTRP; FTRP.WT; NASDAQ: FTRP) ("Field Trip"), a global leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies, announced today the lead indications for FT-104, its novel psychedelic compound in development, will be Treatment Resistant Depression (TRD) and Postpartum Depression (PPD). Field Trip today also announced that Anita H. Clayton, MD, Chair of Psychiatry and Neurobehavioral Sciences at the School of Medicine at the University of Virginia, has joined its Scientific Advisory board.

Through Field Trip Discovery, its drug development division, Field Trip is developing next-generation psychedelic molecules. Its first molecule in development, FT-104, a prodrug, is a synthetic serotonin-2A (5HT2A) agonist whose active component has serotonin-2A potency similar to psilocybin. Importantly, however, the active component of FT-104 is expected to produce a reliably shorter duration of psychoactivity (2-3 hours) than psilocybin, and has high bioavailability after administration.

Preclinical activities that will enable commencement of Phase I clinical trials in calendar Q1 2022 are ongoing and are expected to continue through to the end of calendar 2021. After completion of the Phase 1 and opening of a US-IND, Field Trip intends to initiate Phase IIA studies in TRD, following which Phase II studies in TRD and PPD are expected to be conducted substantially in parallel.

Treatment Resistant Depression

It is estimated that, globally, there are 322 million people who suffer from major depressive disorders1, of which approximately 33%, or 100 million people, meet the diagnostic criteria for TRD. There are few alternatives for people suffering with TRD and those who are diagnosed with TRD have typically failed first and second line therapies, thus TRD represents a significant unmet need for effective treatments. Beyond the quality of life impacts, people with TRD have higher costs of care and tend to experience decreased work productivity.

Postpartum Depression

Postpartum depression affects about 10-15% of all mothers of newborns, with an estimated prevalence of 400,000 diagnosed patients in the U.S. per year.2 The only currently approved therapy for PPD requires a significant time commitment away from family and newborn (2.5-3 days) while serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) used off-label take a long time for onset and only show limited efficacy. This represents a potential concern for the safety, well-being and long-term development of the child.3  

Disclaimer

