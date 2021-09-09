checkAd

Blueberries Medical Announces Closing of C$ 2.1 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement and the Appointment of New Director

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.09.2021, 13:30  |   |   |   

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blueberries Medical Corp. (CSE: BBM) (OTC: BBRRF) (FRA: 1OA) (the “Company” or "Blueberries"), a Latin American licensed producer of medicinal cannabis and cannabis-derived products, announces the completion of a non-brokered private placement consisting of the sale of 20,813,817 common shares (“Common Shares”) at a price of C$0.10 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of C$1,901,382 (or approximately US$1,500,000) (the “Offering”), of which 19,013,817 Common Shares was paid for in cash and 1,800,000 Common Shares was issued in connection for past services provided to the Company by an arm’s length third party service provider. Following the successful control of the Company’s SG&A over the past six months and improvements to operational standards in both cultivation and extraction of cannabis, the net proceeds from the sale of the Common Shares issued for cash consideration will be used to continue to: (i) implement the Company’s worldwide marketing strategy and ensuring the highest international quality standards in all of its operations; (ii) plant and equipment improvements, including the improvement to the Company’s state-of-art extraction pharma grade laboratory; (iii) obtaining GACP (Good Agricultural and Collection Practices) and EUGMP (European Union Good Manufacturing Practices) certifications; (iv) for new revenue streams; and (v) other general corporate and working capital purposes.

The Offering was led by Terraflos Inc. (“Terraflos”), a cannabis company with operations throughout Latin America that was founded, and is controlled, by Facundo Garreton, the Chairman, interim-CEO and a director of Blueberries. Terraflos recently announced the closing of its US$8 million seed round funding to continue developing and expanding its businesses in Latin America; in Uruguay through YVY Life Sciences, a company controlled by Terraflos, and in Colombia, through Blueberries. The seed funding round was led by FLA Ventures (“FLA”) (a current shareholder of Blueberries), MPE Investments and Yaax Capital. Terraflos is currently considering various opportunities in Argentina, Mexico and Brazil, and aims to expand its operations into those markets in the short term. In addition, Terraflos is preparing the launch of DrGea.com, a platform dedicated to the sale of cannabis products and the training of doctors specialized in the use of medicinal cannabis, dissemination and education of cannabis and its ecosystem, within the following weeks in Colombia, and expected to be scaled up throughout Latin America in 2021 and beyond. Terraflos also acquired a property in Garzón, Uruguay, where it expects to develop the first cannabis hub in the region focused on research and development as well as the promotion of the industry, tourism and training.

