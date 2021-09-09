checkAd

Zai Lab to Host Virtual Research and Development Day on September 22, 2021

- Event to be webcast on Wednesday, September 22 at 8:30 a.m. EDT -

SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), an innovative commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced it will host a Virtual R&D Day for analysts and investors on September 22, 2021. The webcast will take place from 8:30 a.m. EDT to approximately 11:30 a.m. EDT, followed by a 30-minute live Q&A session.

Registration Information of Zai Lab R&D Day Webcast and Live Q&A Session

All participants must register in advance of the webcast and conference call. For the webcast, upon registering, each participant will receive an email with login information. For the Q&A conference call, upon registering, each participant will receive a dial-in number, Direct Event passcode, and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call. Details are as follows:

Registration Link for the Webcast: https://apac.onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=6C460A8F-06BE-4 ... 
   
Registration Link for Live Q&A: https://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2966248
   
Conference ID for Live Q&A: 2966248

An archived replay will be available shortly after the webcast has concluded.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) is an innovative, research-based, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious disease. To that end, our experienced team has secured partnerships with leading global biopharmaceutical companies in order to generate a broad pipeline of innovative marketed products and product candidates. We have also built an in-house team with strong product discovery and translational research capabilities and are establishing a pipeline of proprietary product candidates with global rights. Our vision is to become a leading global biopharmaceutical company, discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing our portfolio in order to impact human health worldwide.

For additional information about the company, please visit www.zailaboratory.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/ZaiLab_Global.

For more information, please contact:

ZAI LAB CONTACTS:

Zai Lab
Billy Cho, CFO
+86 137 6151 2501
billy.cho@zailaboratory.com

Media: Ryo Imai / Robert Flamm, Ph.D.
Burns McClellan, on behalf of Zai Lab
212-213-0006 ext. 315 / 364
rimai@burnsmc.com / rflamm@burnsmc.com

Investors: Mike Zanoni
Endurance Advisors, on behalf of Zai Lab
610-442-8570
mzanoni@enduranceadvisors.com

