Zai Lab to Host Virtual Research and Development Day on September 22, 2021

SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), an innovative commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced it will host a Virtual R&D Day for analysts and investors on September 22, 2021. The webcast will take place from 8:30 a.m. EDT to approximately 11:30 a.m. EDT, followed by a 30-minute live Q&A session.

- Event to be webcast on Wednesday, September 22 at 8:30 a.m. EDT -

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) is an innovative, research-based, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious disease. To that end, our experienced team has secured partnerships with leading global biopharmaceutical companies in order to generate a broad pipeline of innovative marketed products and product candidates. We have also built an in-house team with strong product discovery and translational research capabilities and are establishing a pipeline of proprietary product candidates with global rights. Our vision is to become a leading global biopharmaceutical company, discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing our portfolio in order to impact human health worldwide.

