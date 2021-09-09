Honey Badger Appoints New President

Since 2010, Mr. Thorose has been engaged in a corporate development role, first with Victoria Gold Corp, where he was responsible for evaluating M&A opportunities in the Americas, performing detailed due diligence on dozens of precious metals projects and from 2015 to 2019 at Red Cloud Klondike Strike Inc., as VP Corporate Development to identify and assess M&A opportunities for clients.

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSX-V: TUF) (“Honey Badger” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Edmond Thorose, MBA, B.Sc (Hons) to the position of President of the Company, effective immediately.

In his most recent role as Advisor to Blue Thunder Mining Inc., Mr. Thorose played an important role consolidating that company’s strategic property portfolio in the Chibougamau Gold District of Quebec, Canada, via numerous transactions. Mr. Thorose holds an Honours Bachelor of Science degree in Terrain and Environmental Earth Sciences from the University of Toronto and an MBA from the Schulich School of Business.

Chad Williams, Executive Chairman of Honey Badger commented, “I take considerable pride in appointing Ed to this leadership position. His experience sourcing and evaluating assets and executing transactions will be of great benefit to our Company as we expand our silver inventory.”

For more information, please visit our website above, or contact: Ms. Christina Slater at cslater@honeybadgersilver.com.

About Honey Badger Silver Inc.

Honey Badger Silver is a Canadian Silver company based in Toronto, Ontario focused on the acquisition, development, and integration of accretive transactions of silver ounces. The company is led by a highly experienced leadership team with a track record of value creation backed by a skilled technical team. With a dominant land position in Ontario’s historic Thunder Bay Silver District and advanced projects in the southeast and south-central Yukon, Honey Badger Silver is positioning to be a top tier silver company.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release and any other information herein that is not a historical fact may be "forward-looking information".

This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such assumptions and estimates were made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Honey Badger Silver to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to, volatility in the trading price of common shares of the Company; risks relating to the ability of the Company to obtain required approvals, complete definitive documentation; ability of the Company to complete further exploration activities; the results of exploration activities; capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Honey Badger Silver's issuer profile.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.