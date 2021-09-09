DraftKings Launches Online Sports Betting in Arizona

Arrival of Top-Rated Mobile Sportsbook App Follows Successful Daily Fantasy Sports Debut

BOSTON, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) announced today the launch of DraftKings’ online Sportsbook in Arizona, marking the 14th state in which the top-rated mobile sportsbook is available. Arizona sports fans age 21 and over are now able to place wagers on a variety of betting markets across professional, collegiate and other sports leagues via the DraftKings Sportsbook app. The announcement comes following a successful launch of DraftKings’ daily fantasy product which experienced more than 90,000 contest entries in the first 12 days.



“With the launch of our digital sportsbook coinciding with NFL kickoff, the busiest and most exciting time of the year for our company, we could not have imagined a better time to introduce Arizona’s sports fans to the DraftKings experience,” said Matt Kalish, co-founder and president of DraftKings North America. “We would also like to thank the PGA TOUR, TPC Scottsdale, as well as Governor Doug Ducey and his team, Representative Jeff Weninger, Senator T.J. Shope, the Arizona state legislature, and the Arizona Department of Gaming for working together to further fan engagement across sports. We look forward to becoming the sportsbook of choice for Arizonans across the state.”

“The PGA TOUR is excited for the launch of mobile sports betting in Arizona as a major step forward as we look to advance audience development and fan engagement opportunities,” said Norb Gambuzza, Senior Vice President of Media and Gaming at the PGA TOUR. “We are diligently working with DraftKings, the City of Scottsdale, The Thunderbirds and the Waste Management Phoenix Open on plans for a world-class sportsbook experience at TPC Scottsdale. We look forward to being able to share the plans in the near future.”

Arizona boasts a strong sports culture including popular professional teams across several sports such as baseball, basketball, hockey, and football as well as major college sports football and basketball programs. With plenty of in-state teams, Arizona is well-equipped to offer year-round betting opportunities to the state’s skin-in-the-game sports fans. This includes same game parlays and micro-betting; a result of DraftKings’ migration to its own backend technology and provide a greater variety of betting means outside of standard wagering and pre-match options.