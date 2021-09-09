checkAd

Osino Provides Update on Development Studies at Twin Hills Gold Project, Namibia

Highlights

  • Significant progress made with utilities (power & water), metallurgy and tailings design
    • Offer received from Namibia’s power utility for high voltage grid power supply
    • Bulk water supply application submitted to Namibia’s water utility
    • Progress made with water supply drilling and groundwater modelling
    • Progress made with dry-stack tailings dam design to reduce water consumption
    • Additional met testwork towards process plant optimization underway
  • Resource definition and exploration drilling on-going with 8 drill rigs
  • 90,000m drilled year-to-date with additional 20,000m planned until December 2021
  • Assay results for ~8,000m of infill and brownfields exploration drilling outstanding

VANCOUVER, B.C., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osino Resources Corp. (TSXV:OSI) (FSE:RSR1) (OTCQX:OSIIF) ("Osino” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the technical and development studies which are ongoing at its flagship Twin Hills Gold Project (“Twin Hills” or “the Project”) in Namibia. The Company released a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) on Twin Hills earlier in 2021, which described an open-pit gold mine producing an average of 99,000 ounces of gold per annum over a 16-year life-of-mine with 124,000 ounces produced per annum for years two to six (refer to press release dated July 14, 2021).

Osino’s technical team and specialist consultants are presently engaged in optimizing and improving the technical studies with the aim of further improving the annual gold production rate and overall economics of the Twin Hills gold project.

Heye Daun, Osino’s President & CEO comments, “It is very exciting for me to be part of and lead the development of the Twin Hills gold project into Namibia’s next gold mine. Although our recently published PEA demonstrated a robust and technically simple project with compelling economics, we are now focused on delivering the next step-change in Twin Hills growth. We are hopeful that we can convert the extra drilling done in 2021 into more ounces, a better mine plan and a bigger and enhanced processing plant. We hope to demonstrate this in the next technical study which should reflect significant growth in both annual gold production and overall project value.”

