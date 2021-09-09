checkAd

Wesana Health Announces Closing of PsyTech Acquisition

Company also provides update on potential U.S. listing

CHICAGO and TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesana Health Holdings Inc. (“Wesana” or the “Company”) (CSE: WESA; OTCQB: WSNAF), an emerging data driven life sciences company focused on developing innovative approaches for better understanding, protecting and improving neurological health and performance, including through the advancement of psychedelic medicines, today announced the closing on September 8, 2021 of its acquisition of Psychedelitech Inc., also known as PsyTech (the “Transaction”).

“The team at PsyTech has developed a leading platform for the treatment of neurological health that significantly accelerates Wesana’s technical capabilities and go-to-market strategy,” commented Daniel Carcillo, Chief Executive Officer of Wesana Health. “With the closing of this acquisition and having the additional bench strength of the PsyTech team, we are one large step closer to accomplishing our goal of improving neurological health and performance of patients across the United States.”

As this transaction closes, Wesana is also pleased to announce that it has started the process of applying to list its subordinate voting shares on a US national stock exchange. “With the acquisition of PsyTech, we are effectively positioning ourselves to play a major role in the future of psychiatric and neurological medicine,” said Chad Bronstein, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Wesana Health.

The acquisition of PsyTech as a wholly owned subsidiary of Wesana will add three major components that will expand and enhance Wesana’s current business:

Wesana Clinics
Tovana Clinics, now Wesana Clinics, is a chain of psychiatrist-led integrated mental health clinics focused on delivering quality psychiatric care, inclusive of ketamine therapy, while also preparing for the delivery of other psychedelic therapies as they become available. The Wesana clinical network currently includes two flagship clinics located in Illinois with another under construction slated to open in the first quarter of 2022 and two more in the acquisition process, which if acquired are forecasted to become Wesana Clinics in the fourth quarter of 2021.

