Vera Therapeutics Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on IgA Nephropathy

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for immunological diseases that improve patients’ lives, announced today that it is scheduled to host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on IgA Nephropathy (IgAN or Berger’s Disease) at 12:00 p.m. ET on Monday, September 20, 2021.

The event will feature presentations by KOLs Richard Lafayette M.D., Stanford University Medical Center, and Jonathan Barratt, Ph.D., FRCP, University of Leicester. Dr. Lafayette will discuss the rationale for targeting B lymphocyte stimulator (BLyS) and a proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL) in IgAN. Dr. Barratt will discuss data from trials targeting BLyS and APRIL in IgAN patients, including the Phase 2a JANUS study of atacicept, which evaluated the efficacy and safety of atacicept in IgAN. Both KOLs will discuss the potential for Vera’s atacicept as a treatment option. Atacicept is a recombinant fusion protein that acts as a dual inhibitor of cytokines BLyS and APRIL, which targets B cells and plasma cells, as well as reduces disease-causing autoantibodies.

Dr. Lafayette and Dr. Barratt will be available to answer questions following their formal presentations.

To register for the webinar, please click here.

KOL Biographies
Richard Lafayette, M.D., is a professor of Medicine (Nephrology) at the Stanford University Medical Center. Dr. Lafayette completed his medical education at New York Medical College and went on to complete his residency at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center, and his fellowship at Stanford University School of Medicine. He is board-certified in Internal Medicine and Nephrology.

Dr. Lafayette served as the Associate Chair of the Stanford University Department of Medicine from 2002 to 2007, the Clinical Chief of Nephrology at Stanford University from 1999 to 2012, and currently serves as the Director of the Stanford Glomerular Disease Center since 2010. He was honored in America’s Top Doctors, Best Doctors from 2004 to 2018, and received America’s Top Doctors Award, Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. from 2014 to 2022. Dr. Lafayette has been part of the following boards and professional organizations: Editorial Board, Kidney News, American Society of Nephrology (ASN) (2010 to 2021); Member, Glomerular Disease Advisory Committee, American Society of Nephrology (2013 to 2017); and, Member (ex-officio), Communications Committee, American Society of Nephrology (2015 to Present).

