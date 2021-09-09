Valorem Advances 2021 Exploration On Black Dog Lake Gold Property, James Bay Area, Quebec, Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VALOREM RESOURCES INC. (the "Company" or "Valorem"), (CSE: VALU) (Frankfurt: 1XW1) is pleased to provide the following update on the Company’s Black Dog Lake Gold Property located in the James Bay Area, northwestern Quebec, Canada. The Black Dog Lake Gold Property is located in the James Bay Region of Quebec, approximately 150 km east the town of Eastmain, and approximately 60 km north of the town of Nemiscau. The property is comprised of 19 contiguous mineral claims that cover an area of approximately 1,002.8 ha and are within NTS map sheet 33C01. The centre of the property is situated at approximately 413800 m Easting and 5786000 m Northing, UTM NAD83 Zone 18. The Company holds an exclusive option to acquire an undivided 100% interest in the Black Dog Lake Gold.



On March 18, 2021, a field crew of two prospectors were mobilized to the property for 7 days to locate, explore and rock sample the main target area of Black Dog Lake Gold Property. By April 25, 2021, initial exploration rock samples were submitted to the chemical lab in Val d’Or. The best result received by Valorem on April 27, 2021 was 6.3 g/t gold, from rock sample # B00376054 from the main Black Dog prospect.*

*The reader is cautioned that this result is from a grab sample that may not be representative of mineralization throughout the property. The property is in the exploration stage and there are no resources or reserves on the property, and there can be no assurance that if significant mineralization is delineated on the property that it can be economically recovered.

This work followed the recommendations in the NI 43-101 report, "Technical Report on the Black Dog Lake Property – Quebec, Canada" dated effective December 8, 2020 prepared by Mr. Darren L. Smith, M.Sc., P. Geo for Valorem (the "Report"). The report concluded that mineralization at the Black Dog Zone extends at least 600 metres in length and over 100 metres down dip with an apparent thickness of 0.6 to 3.6 metres. The zone remains open along strike and at depth, as demonstrated by historical wide-spaced drilling. The full report is available on SEDAR under the Company's profile.