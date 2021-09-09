Bavarian Nordic Short Position Increased By Marshall Wace

(PLX AI) – Marshall Wace now holds a short position at 0.62% in shares issued by Bavarian Nordic, up from 0.52% previously.

(PLX AI) – Marshall Wace now holds a short position at 0.62% in shares issued by Bavarian Nordic, up from 0.52% previously.

(PLX AI) – Marshall Wace now holds a short position at 0.62% in shares issued by Bavarian Nordic, up from 0.52% previously.