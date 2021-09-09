checkAd

Teleguidance for Navilas OD-OS enables retina experts to virtually prepare and guide navigated laser treatments from a distant location

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 13:43  |   |   |   

A new software plugin for the Navilas 577s navigated retina laser addresses lack of experts and benefits teaching in retina laser care

TELTOW, Germany and IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the virtual EURETINA 2021 meeting, OD-OS launches additional remote access capabilities for its Navilas Laser System 577s to address common challenges in ophthalmology which were enhanced during the pandemic. The new teleguidance capabilities give doctors remote access to the device to pre-plan a retinal laser treatment, review treatment plans stored on the device, and to observe live treatments performed by a novice user. This distant access makes expert knowledge available independent from physical presence in times when resources are limited. At the same time, this supports tele-education scenarios where students observe treatments remotely without the need for a larger group to meet on-site in the clinic, e.g. due to social distancing protocols.

Ophthalmologists can book a virtual demo to test hands-on access to the Navilas laser in a simulated treatment scenario via the OD-OS website www.od-os.com/teleguidance.

Dr. med. Simo Murovski, Augenzentrum Erzgebirge, Germany: "Planning retinal laser treatments remotely and virtually assisting young colleagues allows us to focus on what is important, namely efficient, targeted treatment for the benefit of the patient. Who would have thought 10 years ago that something like this can be possible."

Watch video on clinical experiences with Navilas Teleguidance: https://youtu.be/OmiKQU3rP8w

Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com)

Navilas is a fully fledged laser treatment system for common retinal applications. It combines precise and fast1,2 laser therapy with advanced patient comfort, reporting, teaching, and advanced connectivity via integration of external diagnostic images and a DICOM interface. The color fundus image of the all-digital Navilas Laser System provides better overview during treatment. Exclusion boundaries on sensible areas like the fovea and the optic disk combined with the integrated eye tracking allow for tracked and therefore highly precise lasering.3 As a result, over the past years navigated laser technology has been adopted by leading institutions around the world.

Dr. Igor Kozak, Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: "Navigation continues to transform surgical interventions into safer, more standardized and more predictable procedures with finally better outcomes for patients. Adding teleguidance to navigated laser broadens the possibilities for teaching and remote expert collaboration in retinal laser care."

To learn more about distant learning, distant guidance and distant planning of retinal laser treatments, watch the webinar with Dr. Igor Kozak who published pioneer work in the field4: www.od-os.com/teleguidance

1)  Chhablani J, Mathai A, Rani P, Gupta V, Arevalo JF, Kozak I. Comparison of conventional pattern and novel navigated panretinal photocoagulation in proliferative diabetic retinopathy. Invest Ophthalmol Vis Sci. 2014 May 1;55(6):3432-8. doi: 10.1167/iovs.14-13936. PubMed PMID: 24787564.

2)  Amoroso F, Pedinielli A, Astroz P, et al. Comparison of pain experience and time required for pre-planned navigated peripheral laser versus conventional multispot laser in the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. Acta Diabetol. November 2019. doi:10.1007/s00592-019-01455-x

3)  Liesfeld, Ben et al: Navigating Comfortably across the Retina; World Congress on Medical Physics and Biomedical Engineering, 2009

4)  Teleophthalmology Image-Based Navigated Retinal Laser Therapy for Diabetic Macular Edema: A Concept of Retinal Telephotocoagulation. Kozak, Igor, John F. Payne, Patrik Schatz, Eman Al-Kahtani, and Moritz Winkler. "Graefe's Archive for Clinical and Experimental Ophthalmology, April 26, 2017.

About OD-OS: OD-OS GmbH is a privately-held medical device company founded in 2008 with offices in Teltow, Germany, and Irvine, CA. https://www.od-os.com

For further information, please contact: Stefanie Gehrke, Director Sales and Marketing | stefanie.gehrke@od-os.com, +49 (172) 3808 537
OD-OS GmbH | Warthestr. 21 | 14513 Teltow | Germany




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Teleguidance for Navilas OD-OS enables retina experts to virtually prepare and guide navigated laser treatments from a distant location A new software plugin for the Navilas 577s navigated retina laser addresses lack of experts and benefits teaching in retina laser care TELTOW, Germany and IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Just in time for the virtual EURETINA 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press conference for the 2nd "Ouhai Embraces Diversity" Global Talent Recruitment Drive held in ...
Infineon and Blixt strengthen the collaboration to accelerate growth of solid state circuit ...
Allergy Treatment Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 28.83 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
BlueVoyant Partners with Telstra to Launch Cyber Detection and Response - Endpoint in Australia and ...
France Crawler Excavator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 1437.1 Million and 19,919 Units by ...
Mendix Recognizes Winners of 2021 Customer Impact Awards
Codashop Unveils Its Epic New Look
EY reports global revenues of US$40b in 2021 and outlines record US$10b investment plan over next ...
Attorney Lanny J. Davis asks the Kyiv Post to Commit to the "Code of Principles" of the ...
Virtual Queue Management System Market to Grow US$ 436.00 million, Globally, by 2028 at 6.1% CAGR, ...
Titel
Metadata Management Tools Market worth $15.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Retail Visual Intelligence Leader Infilect onboards Naresh Sethi, Chairman of VST industries as ...
Press conference for the 2nd "Ouhai Embraces Diversity" Global Talent Recruitment Drive held in ...
Healthcare Analytics Market to Reach $96.90 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 15.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Figures from culture, business, and sport join call for protection of people, planet, and wildlife ...
Infineon and Blixt strengthen the collaboration to accelerate growth of solid state circuit ...
Investments from Oil Companies for Economic Value of Petroleum Underscores Growth in Petrochemicals ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Wealth Management Market to Reach $3.43 trillion, Globally, by 2030 at 10.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research
ACE Exchange Tackles Cryptocurrency Money Laundering With KPMG, KGI Bank and CYBAVO
Titel
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Materia Becomes Distribution Partner of Eurox Pharma for German-Produced Medical Cannabis Extracts
Full Steam Ahead | GAC MOTOR Planning for Growth in the Middle East
Industrial Vending Machine Market worth $1.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...