Ventas Releases 4th Annual Corporate Sustainability Report

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) today released its fourth annual Corporate Sustainability Report (CSR), which showcases the Company’s commitment to and recent achievements in environmental, social and governance (ESG) excellence.

“This extraordinary time has underscored the power of our principles and reinforced our commitment to our ESG priorities and investments,” said Debra A. Cafaro, Ventas Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “I’m proud to share our Corporate Sustainability Report, which demonstrates the accelerated actions we’ve taken to promote sustainability, diversity and social justice in our Company, industry and communities to drive lasting change and deliver outstanding performance for all of our stakeholders. I’d like to thank the talented Ventas sustainability team and employees across the organization, whose incredible contributions have made our ESG success possible.”

Highlights of this year’s CSR include the Company’s deepened focus on diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) and climate change and continued commitment to strong corporate governance. Specifically:

  • Diversity, Equity & Inclusion: Ventas developed a DE&I Framework and established a cross-functional DE&I Committee tasked with mobilizing a strategic, coordinated effort to make tangible and lasting progress toward a more diverse, equitable and inclusive world.
  • Climate Change: Ventas set ambitious carbon emissions reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative as being consistent with levels required to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement. Additionally, Ventas is developing a strategy to achieve net zero carbon emissions. These efforts are consistent with our steadfast focus on health and safety as they will help address the impact of climate change on the environment and public health.
  • Sustainable Operations: Ventas was named a 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for its leading energy management practices and has integrated ESG considerations into its key business processes, including acquisitions, dispositions, developments and the selection of operators and partners.
  • Corporate Governance: Ventas appointed two new independent directors in 2020/2021. With these appointments, the Ventas Board of Directors is now 45% diverse.

Ventas continues to be recognized as an ESG industry leader; recent accolades include:

  • Named one of Newsweek’s 2021 America’s Most Responsible Companies
  • Second consecutive year named to the 2021 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index
  • Named a 2021 100 Best Corporate Citizen by 3BL Media
  • Five-Time Winner of Nareit’s Leader in the Light Award, which recognizes companies that have demonstrated superior and sustained sustainability practices
  • Nareit’s 2020 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Awards: Gold Award Winner
  • Selected to the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the second consecutive year
  • Earned the most ENERGY STAR certifications of any senior housing owner in 2020, with 117 certified senior housing communities representing nearly 11 million square feet and 70% of total U.S. 2020 senior housing certifications

The full Ventas CSR and additional information about the Company’s ESG initiatives are available online at www.ventasreit.com/corporate-responsibility.

About Ventas
 Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world’s foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population. For more than twenty years, Ventas has followed a successful strategy that endures: combining a high-quality diversified portfolio of properties and capital sources to manage through cycles, working with industry leading partners, and a collaborative and experienced team focused on producing consistent growing cash flows and superior returns on a strong balance sheet, ultimately rewarding Ventas stakeholders. As of June 30, 2021, Ventas owned or had investments in approximately 1,200 properties.

