Medigus Polyrizon to Test its Product Candidate for Protection Against High Transmissible Corona Virus Delta Variant B.1.617.2

In recent pre- clinical studies, Polyrizon products showed strong potential in preventing human coronavirus 229E and Influenza Virus H1N1 from interacting with epithelial host cells and by inhibiting cells' death.

OMER, Israel, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions, innovative internet technologies and electric vehicle and charging solutions, today announced that Polyrizon Ltd., a privately held company which Medigus owns 35.86% of its share capital, will evaluate the viral infection prophylaxis effect of its innovative product candidate against the Delta variant of the coronavirus(lineage B.1.617.2), in-vitro. This study follows recent pre-clinical studies showed strong potential against human coronavirus 229E and influenza virus infection.

The Delta variant has mutations in the gene encoding the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein causing the substitutions T478K, P681R and L452R, which are known to affect transmissibility of the virus. As a result, the Delta variant has been found to be more contagious than the other coronavirus strains.

In the upcoming study, Polyrizon will assess the protection effect of its Capture and Contain (C&C) platform against the highly transmissible Delta variant. The study is planned to begin in Q4 2021.

The predominant COVID-19 Delta strain has put the focus back on transmission prevention where layered prevention solutions are needed to reduce the transmission of the Delta variant. Polyrizon’s C&C platform focuses on preventative approaches that when combined with vaccination, social distancing and mask usage should further decrease the risk of infection.

Last week, Polyrizon submitted an additional patent application to the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its innovative technology.

The invention generally pertains to the field of hydrogels that are capable of capturing and containing biological assaults intrusion through the upper airways and eye cavities. Furthermore, the invention details a novel modality for a delivery system for drugs through the nasal mucosa that may be able to deliver a higher drug dosage into the body and reside longer in the nasal cavity.

