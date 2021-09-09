Metallic Stearates Market would expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during Forecast Period; Growing Application of Sodium Stearates in Glycerin Products to Drive Market, Says TMR

- The Asia Pacific market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period

- Metallic stearates market is expected to surpass the valuation of US$ 3.56 Bn by 2030. Increased product use across paints, personal care products, lubricants, cosmetics, construction materials, detergents is expected to boost market growth.

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and foods are some of the important products in which metallic stearates are used. Calcium stearates, aluminum stearates, zinc stearates, sodium stearates, and magnesium stearates are some of the key product types available in the market.

The analysts at the Transparency Market Research (TMR) opine that the global metallic stearates market would expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

Players are concentrating on strengthening their supply chain and developing strong relations with suppliers from different geographical regions. The strategy is anticipated to help them in establishing a prominent position in the market.

Strong expertise with attention to detail makes our market research reports stand apart. Request a sample now – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=54630

Metallic Stearates Market: Key Findings

Increase in Product Use in Plastics, Rubber Industries Boosts Market Sales

In the plastics industry, metallic stearates are mainly used as lubricants, release agents, and acid scavengers. The adoption of this product has increased in melt processing and production optimization. Metallic stearates allow the processor to manufacture finished articles with lower friction and smoother surfaces.

Players Experience High Demand for Zinc Stearates from Plastics, Paint & Coatings Industries

Zinc stearates are in high demand owing to their increasing use in effective acid scavenger and processing. They improve sandpapers abrasiveness and help in different polyolefin applications. Zinc stearate is used as a heat stabilizer, mold-releasing agent, and slipping agent in the plastics industry. In addition, it finds application as a matting agent in the paints &coatings industry. All these product applications offer exceptional sales opportunities in the market.