checkAd

Betty's Eddies Brand Launches Singles and Brings Back Multi-Packs

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.09.2021, 13:50  |  122   |   |   

NORWOOD, Mass., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed, Inc. (OTCQX: MRMD) ("MariMed" or the "Company"), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on health and wellness and improving lives every day, announced today the launch of new SKUs of its top-selling Betty’s Eddies brand of cannabis infused fruit chews. Answering the call of the brand’s customers, this month the Company is rolling out single-serving options and bringing back multi-packs that will feature a variety of flavors.

Offering the award-winning Betty’s Eddies brand in a single-serve package will provide a low-cost, convenient option to drive trial of the brand among new customers, as well as for impulse purchases at point-of-sale. All of Betty’s Eddies fruit chews will be offered in the single-serve format, including the sleep-enhancing Betty’s Bedtime, immunity-boosting Elderbetty, libido-inducing Smashin’ Passion.

Betty’s Eddies customers were also demanding the relaunch of multi-packs, which will contain an assortment of the brand’s original five classic flavors, including Berry Good Things, Orange You Beautiful, O’ My Grapeness, Little Lemon Heaven, and Lime a Good Person. The multi-pack will also afford new users the opportunity to try multiple flavors in order to pick their favorite on their next purchase.

Handcrafted with full-spectrum cannabis oil, organic fruits and vegetables, Betty’s Eddies chews are vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free. The brand has been the top-selling cannabis edible in Maryland and Massachusetts, according to LeafLink, and is also available in Maine, Nevada, Rhode Island, and Puerto Rico.

More information about when specific products will be available in particular markets will be shared on Betty’s Eddies’ social media channels, including Facebook and Instagram. Single packs have already hit dispensary shelves in Maine and Massachusetts.

“Consumers love the award-winning taste, texture and effect of our handcrafted Betty’s Eddies cannabis-infused fruit chews,” said Ryan Crandall, MariMed’s Chief Product Officer. “We’re excited to offer more options at point-of-sale to drive trial of Betty’s Eddies among new consumers and thrilled to re-launch multi-packs due to popular demand.”

About MariMed, Inc.

MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving lives every day, through its high-quality products, its actions, and its values. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units. Proprietary formulations created by the Company's technicians are embedded in its top-selling and award-winning products and brands, including Betty's Eddies, Nature's Heritage, Bourne Baking Co., and Kalm Fusion. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com.

Media Contact:
Trailblaze PR
Email: marimed@trailblaze.co

Company Contact:
Howard Schacter, Chief Communications Officer
Email: press@marimedinc.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Investor Relations Department
Email: ir@marimedinc.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Betty's Eddies Brand Launches Singles and Brings Back Multi-Packs NORWOOD, Mass., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - MariMed, Inc. (OTCQX: MRMD) ("MariMed" or the "Company"), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on health and wellness and improving lives every day, announced today the launch of new …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Roche signs definitive share purchase agreement with long-term partner TIB Molbiol to expand ...
Prospect Park Capital Announces Proposed New Investment
Biophytis Leadership is Reinforced With New Chief Medical Officer Appointment
Exgen Announces Sale of Empire Mine Project NSR for $2,750,000 Cash
TAAT Exhibiting Among Several “Big Tobacco” Firms at Sold-Out National Convenience Industry ...
Tyson Foods Categorically Rejects Conclusions Drawn by White House
Broadwind Announces Chief Financial Officer Succession Plan
Churchill Downs Incorporated Provides an Update on Louisiana Operations
UAV CORP (UMAV) ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL PRE-FLIGHT TESTING OF AWERX, THE U.S. AIR FORCE PROTOTYPE DATT ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...